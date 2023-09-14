Mobile devices are everywhere, be it in digital signage, IT & MSP services, transportation & logistics, communications, education, healthcare; deploying them is a common practice in business. These devices have enhanced the communication link and ensured better customer experience with rapid response and connectivity.

However, maintaining all these devices and closely monitoring and safeguarding the sensitive data is a significant concern. Here, an MDM or mobile device management tool comes into play. These portals or virtual dashboards enable the IT team to enroll, monitor, and control these mobile devices from their PCs without trouble.

Investing in an MDM for an Android device will give enterprises more control over their devices and better insight from the front-line workers and users without any extra costs or workforce. Here is why MDM for Android is an all-in-one solution for enterprises.

What is Android MDM?

An Android MDM is a remote device management tool for Android-powered devices. It enrolls and monitors Android devices such as tablets, smartphones, rugged device, zebra device, digital signage, POS, interactive kiosk, TV sticks, routers, and other gadgets deployed in the field or are in employees’ access.

The MDM tool can operate and use any feature from these devices as needed and lock, trace, or turn off any appliance if it has any risks to the enterprise data.

Android MDM Benefits Your Business in Five Ways

Switching to a device management system requires time for enterprises. Some of the benefits that Android MDM offers are as follows:

It is scalable

Unlike the physical network or devices bound to premises, the digital management portal is scalable. As your business grows or downsizes, the admin can enroll or remove devices from the dashboard accordingly.

Also, with a remote working culture, the IT team is no longer required to register each device manually and configure it before handing it over to the employees. So, there will be no need to hire extra IT professionals or invest in new space or shipping as your company grows.

Safer and secured

Another benefit of the remote monitoring system is that it is safer and more secure. You can create customized settings for any device accessing your data, limit their activity, have an eye on their location and activity, and deactivate or activate them immediately as per needs.

Moreover, you don’t have to give data access or share files with all devices. You can let them use it for a while and then remove the data from devices whenever you require.

Easy to manage

With hundreds of Android devices enrolled in the company’s network, managing them manually or keeping a check is not always possible. With an Android MDM, the IT team or admin can remotely check details, status, and data transfer from any device.

Better control and user interaction

An Android MDM gives the owner or admin more control over their business process than ever. They can get updates and operation details directly from front-line workers or get feedback from users to enhance their performance and productivity.

This one-on-one communication and rapid response gives more inclusivity and an exclusive user experience.

Remote guidance and troubleshooting

With an MDM, there is no need for site repair of the device and maintenance shutdowns. The IT team can remotely fix any issues and troubleshoot glitches.

This saves time, and even if the device needs replacement, it can be done, and new device enrollment becomes easy without needing any deployment team to reach and configure that on the location.

Manage Your Android Devices with AirDroid Business

AirDroid Business is the best Android MDM that offers maximum security, feasibility, features to implement your enterprise and change your company’s working capacity and efficiency.

Main functions/features of AirDroid Business

Device deployment

Faster and remote device deployment, configuration, and control is the primary function of an Android MDM. There is no need to make a separate UI or manually do settings in devices. Connect them to the MDM, enroll them in the portal, and your device is suitable to operate. You can enroll AirDroid Business via multiply ways: QR code-based enrollment, EMM token enrollment, enrollment with USB, regular enrollment with Code Credential. Besides, you can try AirDroid Business’s new function: zero-touch enrollment.

Maintenance and monitoring

The IT teams can monitor the device activity, fix bugs, install apps or special software’s, and do maintenance checks remotely. Maintenance and monitoring refers to the regular inspection, maintenance and surveillance of equipment or systems to ensure proper operation and efficient performance. The aim of maintenance and monitoring is to prevent failures and problems and to take timely action to fix and optimize them. This includes monitoring the condition, performance and safety of the equipment, checking that it is functioning correctly, identifying potential problems and taking the necessary steps to repair and maintain it. Maintenance and monitoring can also include recording equipment usage, generating reports and analyzing data for performance evaluation and improvement.

User management and data transfer

The MDM portal gives the liberty to the admin to group the users or device owners in categories to perform specific tasks and get limited access to share data among devices. User management is the ability to manage and control users in AirDroid Business. You can create and manage user accounts and assign specific permissions and roles to each user. User management allows you to control user access to devices and data to ensure security and compliance.

Data transfer is the process of transferring files and data from one device to another in AirDroid Business. You can use AirDroid Business to perform bulk file transfers, send files to multiple devices or delete files from multiple devices. In addition, you can use AirDroid Business for remote file access and transfer to upload or download files from a remote device.

Remote operations and device control

The IT team or admin can use a map, camera, mic, or other device features through an MDM. So, if they need screenshots or pictures of the location or want to track a device, they can do it remotely from the dashboard.

App upgrades

With an MDM, an enterprise can secure all the data and devices remotely, and if they need to upgrade the device, send notifications, or lock any devices. App upgrades refer to the process of updating or improving an application to a newer version. This typically involves releasing a new version of the application that includes bug fixes, new features, performance enhancements, or security updates. Users can upgrade their apps by downloading and installing the latest version from the app store or by following the instructions provided by the app developer.

Conclusion

Evolve your business reach and productivity with advanced tools that give you better productivity at lower costs and make your business structure flexible to scale as per your needs. Book a 14-day free trial today and make your company more innovative and better managed.