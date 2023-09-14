Many people say that Christmas is the season for custom bobble head. Maybe you will be confused when you hear this statement for the first time, so let me put it another way: Christmas is the season of giving gifts. Does this help you understand what I said before?

Indeed, every Christmas we have to give gifts to those who have helped us in life or work to express our gratitude and attention. Of course, do not forget the family members who have always been with us. Image that, at the Christmas party, we hold the gift and say to the person: “Hey, Merry Christmas, this is a special gift for you!”

Many people worry about what gifts to give at Christmas. Of course, we can buy some ordinary greeting cards, mugs, or expensive household appliances as gifts, but how do we make our gifts personalized? What’s more, most people really don’t have enough money to buy expensive gifts for all their family and friends. Gifts should be the perfect combination of affordability and practicality, especially for a company that needs to give gifts to hundreds of employees. This is why bobbleheads have become so popular during the Christmas season in recent years.

First of all, it is certain that the price of bobblehead dolls is mostly around US$70-100, which is affordable for most people. If you need to give gifts to a lot of people, you can also ask the bobble head maker for some discounts. Nowadays, many companies have begun to customize dolls for their employees. Each doll has the company’s logo and personal name added to it. Maybe a Christmas bonus might be more popular with employees, but who doesn’t love an extra personalized gift?

In order to get a doll that you’re satisfied with, first make sure you find a reliable bobblehead manufacturer, such as Figure Bobblehead. You can judge whether they can meet your requirements by checking the models, prices, and customer reviews on their website. If necessary, you can also contact them via email in advance and explain your needs before placing an order.

In addition to this, if you run a business, you can also use this strategy to send personalized Christmas gifts to your regular customers. For a company, maintaining old customers is the same important as developing new customers. In previous years, you could just give some new products or cards from the company as gifts, so why not customize some dolls for old customers this year? All you need to do is submit a photo of their front face, and the makers will help you create a unique gift.

Just a reminder, bobbleheads are handmade, so it takes time to make them. It takes about 10-40 working days from placing the order to receiving them. During the Christmas period, these manufacturers will have a large number of orders to make and may need more time to complete them.

Trust us, don’t spend a lot of time picking out gifts this Christmas, set your sights on these adorable custom bobbleheads, they will be the most eye-catching gifts during the Christmas period!