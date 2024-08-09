Cycling is a popular activity and mode of transport in the UK, with the average person spending 7 minutes on a bicycle per week, but it does come with risks. Thousands of cyclists are injured in accidents on UK roads each year. In 2022, 91 cyclists died and 4,056 were badly injured – cyclists make up 6% of all road deaths.

If you are the victim of a serious cycling accident that was not your fault, it is crucial that you speak to a personal injury solicitor as soon as possible. Here’s why.

You May Be Entitled to Compensation

If your cycling accident was caused by the negligence or carelessness of another party, such as a motorist, you may be entitled to claim compensation for your injuries and other losses. This can include compensation for:

Loss of earnings – If you have been unable to work while recovering

Damage to your bicycle and other property

Pain and suffering

A solicitor can help determine what compensation you are rightfully owed and fight to obtain the maximum settlement possible. Don't miss out on the compensation you deserve by trying to handle it alone.

To Build the Strongest Case

To claim and receive compensation, you need solid evidence to prove that your accident and injuries were caused by someone else’s negligence. An experienced personal injury solicitor knows what evidence is needed and how to obtain it to build the strongest case possible. This can include gathering witness statements, obtaining medical reports, examining the accident scene, hiring expert witnesses, and more.

A solicitor can also navigate legal complexities and handle negotiations with insurance companies and other parties. You need an expert on your side to get the facts, build a compelling case, and fight for the compensation you deserve.

Time Limits for Claims

There are strict time limits on injury claims in the UK. For a cycling accident claim, you normally have three years from the date of the accident or the date you became aware of the injury. Leave it too late, and you risk missing the deadline and losing your right to claim compensation.

A solicitor can move quickly to gather evidence, get your claim filed, and take steps to prevent the deadline from expiring. Acting fast is essential. Don’t leave it until the last minute only to find out you’ve run out of time.

Assessing Liability

After an accident, determining who was liable and to what extent can be complicated. There may be multiple parties involved, flaws in the road’s design and maintenance, unclear circumstances, and other factors making liability unclear.

An experienced solicitor can carry out a full investigation, obtain evidence, and ultimately determine who should be held responsible. They have the legal knowledge and resources to establish liability when you may struggle to do so yourself. Having them on the case helps ensure the right parties are held accountable.

Negotiating With Insurers

To obtain compensation, you will ultimately need to negotiate a settlement amount with insurers. Don’t expect them to make fair offers right away – their priority is minimising payouts. A solicitor has the negotiation skills and experience of fighting insurers to get you what you deserve.

The process of claiming after a cycling accident can be complex, time-sensitive and stressful. Protect your rights and obtain the compensation you deserve by speaking to a personal injury solicitor straight away. Their expertise can prove invaluable.