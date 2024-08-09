Friday Night Funkin was released in 2020 and literally immediately became the most popular of all music games. This happened largely due to the simplicity of FNF. There is a simple plot here that is easy to understand even without words. More importantly, there are very simple and primitive controls that make the gameplay easy and enjoyable. However, the game itself and its passage cannot be called simple. FNF is easy to download, but it won’t be easy to beat. You need to train for a long time, develop attentiveness and finger dexterity.

What is the difficulty of the game

Despite the simple graphics, easy tracks, cute faces of the characters, winning in FNF is quite problematic. The whole point of playing FNF online is to follow the arrows and listen carefully to every beat in the song. If you manage to tune in to the desired frequency and not miss fast-moving figures, then you can assume that victory is already in your pocket. And the whole difficulty lies in the fact that just a few mistakes can lead to defeat, despite all the merits and successful keystrokes. You need to carefully monitor not only the arrows, but also the rating scale, which changes in real time and completely depends on each player’s action. For example, if you click on the arrow too early, when it has not yet touched its “double” at the top of the screen, then the points will be subtracted, and the bar will begin to take on the opponent’s color. If the scale is completely painted in this color, then the game will end with the victory of the enemy. About the same thing will happen if you miss the arrow and click too late, or even if you just don’t click anything. For each action in FNF, points are awarded, and their number depends on the player’s precision.

Unhappy love

The plot of FNF is based on love, albeit not very successful. The boyfriend is the main character of the game. One day he met a beautiful girl and in his imagination he already began to build a relationship with her, but in reality everything turned out to be not so rosy. It turned out that Girlfriend is only ready to be with a guy who sings well. And there is only one way to prove this – in a musical duel. It is noteworthy that the girl’s father is against their relationship, and it is he who will be BF’s first opponent. However, if you follow all the rules and tips described above, then victory will not be far off. But even if Daddy is defeated, you shouldn’t relax, because after him, other opponents will come to the end of the battle, like Mommy, Tankman, Senpai and Monster. In general, FNF is very rich in antagonists, and thanks to the additions, there are more and more of them every day.

Never ending fun

There is a lot of fun in FNF, but there will be even more of it if you move a little away from the classics and try to play the add-ons. We recommend playing mods online only after completing the main game, as some modifications may be too difficult or even completely impossible to complete. They bring a variety of new antagonists to the game, including well-known characters from games, films and cartoons. Here, every user will definitely find an opponent for themselves. However, it is important to ensure that the mod does not turn out to be too hardcore. Typically, in such FNF games, the average user, who is not yet properly trained in the mechanics of the game, cannot last even ten seconds. The songs here are so energetic that it is simply impossible to listen to every beat, and it is completely unrealistic to follow the arrows. But don’t think that it will always be like this. Hardcore mods will only be difficult until you learn to fully immerse yourself in FNF. And remember that it depends on you whether Girlfriend will be next to Boyfriend.