There has long been a curiosity where humankind is concerned. There has long been a want to explore and push boundaries, never more so than when it comes to space. Space exploration only became a reality half a century or so ago.

Space exploration wasn’t always about making groundbreaking discoveries. In the 1960s, a huge part of the space race was political. There was a need to be seen as the first nation entering space and a need to be the first nation that saw a man step foot on the moon.

To think that is all space exploration is about would be on the depressing side, to say the least. The truth is that, beyond the political power struggles, space exploration is a force for good and one that brings tangible changes to each and every one of us.

The practical benefits of space exploration

There are practical benefits that may not always be intentional, but that come about as a by-product of our need to explore space. There are numerous metals and alloys, as well as advances in medicine and biology, that have come from our need to explore space.

There is a long list of items that we use on a daily basis that we all have space exploration to thank for. The likes of ceramic coatings that we see in our kitchens and even smoke detectors have developed thanks to space exploration.

How space exploration aids medical research

Ageing, whether we like it or not, is a part of life. We are all destined to either grow old or die young. As we age, our bodies go through a process of deterioration before they finally shut down. Space exploration may seem an unlikely source of an answer to issues caused by ageing, but sure enough, it has provided solutions.

The time that astronauts spend in space sees a huge strain placed upon their bodies. There is a loss of muscle mass and even bone density. Monitoring how these conditions arise and how astronauts return to a normal state allows doctors to position themselves to find numerous conditions that affect an ageing body, such as osteoporosis.

An understanding of our universe

Space exploration isn’t all about discovering other life forms. There are lessons that can be learned in space that allow us to deepen our understanding of our world, indeed, our universe. Events such as the launching of the Hubble Space Telescope have allowed us to learn more than we ever thought possible.

In an interview with Betway Casino, Dr Hawley speaks in detail about his involvement with this launch and how he was also part of subsequent repair missions. There is a sense of pride in the fact that his work helped the human race to learn more about what black holes are, about the age of our universe, and, ultimately, how our universe will come to an end.

This level of understating allows the human race to plan for the future. A future where our current home will no longer exist.