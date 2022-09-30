People are ditching traditional hair removal creams and razors for laser hair removal treatments. Aren’t you curious why laser hair removal is becoming more popular these days? Read on to learn some of the reasons that will explain it.

Laser hair removal is permanent

Many agree that laser hair removal treatment is better because it removes hair permanently. Meanwhile, shaving requires a repetitive procedure, regardless of how close you can get the blade to your skin or how smooth your results may be. Imagine having to shave at least once every few days for your entire life, only to keep your skin smooth and hair-free. That will eat up a lot of your time.

Meanwhile, laser hair removal targets the base of the hair and the hair follicle that maintain the root. The hair’s laser energy is taken up throughout your procedure and penetrates the follicle. The energy damages the follicle and prevents it from nourishing the hair. After several sessions, the treatment will destroy the follicle without harming your skin.

Laser hair removal is safe

In the past, laser hair removal was primarily reserved for persons with black hair and pale skin. In individuals with different combinations, the lasers at the time weren’t as effective at producing outcomes. Moreover, they could even result in discomfort and other issues in some circumstances.

Today’s lasers, like SPLENDOR X hair removal laser, are created for safe, efficient hair removal on every skin type and all hair kinds, thanks to technological advancements. Additionally, treatment can be tailored to meet your individual needs and objectives.

Laser hair removal is time-saving

Since laser hair removal technology eliminates hair permanently, you no longer need to shave repetitively. According to researchers, an average man wastes five minutes of shaving daily four times weekly. Meanwhile, women spend around 72 days in their lifetime repetitively removing hair using hair removal methods like threading, plucking, waxing, etc. Isn’t that a lot of wasted time?

Laser hair removal is cost-efficient

Regarding price, laser hair removal does start more expensive. However, since your results can be long-lasting, you won’t have to spend additional money on shaving cream, razors, or regular tweezing and waxing.

Laser hair removal offers the best results

Even when your skin has been pre-treated, plucking, waxing, and shaving can all irritate it. Also, shaving can occasionally leave you with unsightly red pimples and uncomfortable ingrown hairs that can make your legs appear warty.

All of these “side effects” are gone with laser hair removal because the hairs are zapped away. Also, with laser hair removal, your flawless results may remain forever, unlike shaving.

Conclusion

Laser hair removal treatment eliminates unwanted hair the best way, making it better than razors and hair removal creams. This treatment targets the hair follicles that nurture the hair and allows it to grow. As a result, it provides long-lasting and the best results that make it worthwhile. On the other hand, hair removal creams might provide a quick fix to unwanted hair. But, their chemicals often create painful skin irritation, and it can be challenging to get used to the fragrance.