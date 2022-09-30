The cleaning industry is booming and is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace in the coming years. If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity in this sector, ServiceMaster Clean, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting, and VanGuard Cleaning are all great options. Jan-Pro is a world leader in commercial cleaning, ServiceMaster is a well-established brand with a wide range of cleaning services, and VanGuard Cleaning specializes in cleaning for the healthcare industry. All 3 offer a comparatively low initial investment, training and certification, and business coaching and support. Whichever commercial cleaning franchise you choose, you’re sure to be successful in this growing industry.

ServiceMaster Clean

ServiceMaster Clean is a well-established brand with a wide range of cleaning services. ServiceMaster has been in business for over 65 years and has a strong reputation for providing high-quality cleaning services. ServiceMaster franchisees provide commercial cleaning services to various businesses, including office buildings, healthcare facilities, retail stores, and more. ServiceMaster Clean is a great franchise opportunity for those who are looking for a well-known brand and a wide range of services to offer their customers.

Investment to Start: $6,300

Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is a world leader in commercial cleaning. Starting from scratch, Manish Sainigrew Jan-Pro into multiple franchisees that provide professional cleaning services to office buildings, healthcare facilities, retail stores, and more. Jan-Pro franchisees are certified to use Jan-Pro’s unique cleaning systems and processes. This certification ensures that Jan-Pro franchisees provide high-quality, consistent cleaning services to their customers. Jan-Pro is a great franchise opportunity for those who are looking for a well-known brand and a wide range of services to offer their customers.

Investment to Start: $2,995

VanGuard Cleaning

VanGuard Cleaning specializes in cleaning for the healthcare industry. VanGuard franchisees provide professional cleaning services to hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. VanGuardfranchisees are certified in using VanGuard’s unique cleaning systems and processes. This certification ensures that VanGuard franchisees provide high-quality, consistent cleaning services to their customers. VanGuardis a great franchise opportunity for those who are looking for a niche market to focus their business on.

Investment to Start: $5000

All three of these franchise opportunities are great choices for those looking to start a business in the cleaning industry. ServiceMaster Clean is a well-established brand with a wide range of cleaning services, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is newer, but already established as a world leader in commercial cleaning, and VanGuardCleaning specializes in cleaning for the growing healthcare industry. Whichever franchise you choose, you’re sure to be successful in this growing industry.