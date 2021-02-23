Are you looking for new ways to grow your brand in 2021? Or has the Coronavirus pandemic harmed your growth, and you need new ideas to get it kickstarted?

Whether these are your reasons for looking or you’re curious about what holographic stickers are & how they can help you grow, we’re here to help!

We want to share with you tried & tested ideas that will help you grow alongside your PPC, social, and direct email marketing campaigns. Often, you can use these ideas to improve your efforts in your current channels.

We are focusing on the power of custom stickers. We’ll show you why you should be using this tool to help your growth.

Stickers are a must-have in your 2021 marketing plan for two reasons:

Customers don’t see them as an advertising tool. Instead, they see them as a gift if you give them in the right circumstances. Recipients will gladly stick them somewhere useful if they love your brand (Apple iPhone stickers are proof). Stickers are such low-cost. Low costs equal low risk and, therefore, easy to try. Low costs also make it easier to get a high ROI.

Before we get into the ideas for using custom stickers in your marketing, we want to explain why giving gifts is so powerful.

Giving gifts is a well-proven approach for growing sales due to social psychology’s rule of reciprocity. This rule says that when someone receives a gift, they want to return the favor. This could be a purchase or an Instagram post or by sticking it on their laptop. All of these can be so powerful.

Now you know why stickers are so good, let’s dive into how you can use them in your marketing, with a focus on holographic stickers.

Custom branded product packaging

These gloss rectangle holographic candle labels can transform a plain tin into beautiful packaging. The holographic vinyl shows through as the text gives a beautiful metallic finish.

A simple label like this can transform the perceived value of your products. For only a few cents per label more, you can go from a cheap paper to a premium holographic material and command a higher price for your products.

Promote product scarcity

Scarcity is a strong driver of sales growth. Suppose consumers genuinely believe there won’t be another opportunity for them to buy something. In that case, they have a much higher probability of acting.

Getting a customer to act now is often a hard thing to do. Limited edition product packaging can really help to show customers the scarcity of your products. See two different examples below.

Give stickers to influencers

Giving premium holographic stickers to influencers along with some merch or product samples and a personal, hand-written letter can work amazingly.

If you target micro-influencers who have up to 150,000 followers, it’ll work especially well. Sending gifts to people who have millions of followers will increase the chance of your gift getting lost.

Giving stickers & merch utilizes the power of reciprocity discussed earlier. Why not try sending some of your branded merchandise and a free premium, die-cut sticker printed on holographic vinyl. It’ll be low-cost, and therefore low-risk – worth a try!

We hope you’ve enjoyed these ideas and will add holographic stickers to your marketing in 2021. If you have any questions, please comment below.