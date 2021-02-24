Have you ever come across a catchy soundtrack in a video on YouTube that you just wish to listen to all day long but your internet connection lets you down? Or your data is running out that you can’t keep opening YouTube in order to listen to that audio track you love. In that case, you should convert that video into an Mp3 file and save it onto your computer or smartphone.

Didn’t know if that was possible? Not to worry because we have prepared a detailed explanation for you to understand the process of saving music from YouTube videos by using YouTube to MP3 converters. This article explains how to convert or download music from YouTube videos to your devices using several different YouTube to Mp3 converter websites.

YouTube to Mp3 Converters:

YouTube to Mp3 converter “https://youtubemp3.us/” is the perfect solution if all you need out of a video is its audio. These are the tools that enable users to download YouTube videos as an Mp3 file. After that, they can save the downloaded or converted audio track onto their devices without having to pay any charges. You can make a ringtone out of the video that you just converted or add it to your music collection.

There is also another alternative to YouTube to Mp3 converters which is that you can sign up for YouTube Music that offers users free and paid plans for streaming music tracks.

There are hundreds of these free YouTube to Mp3 converters out there on the internet nowadays that you can choose from but that certainly does not mean that all of them are created the same way. Some are very slow while some are super-efficient, some are ad-free and provide a great downloading/ converting experience while websites are just bombarded with tons of unnecessary ads.

So, how are you going to know which one is the best to use for converting YouTube videos into Mp3 formats on a daily basis? We have listed some tools down below that are not only one of the best YouTube to Mp3 converters but also contains a wide set of unique features that you might not have seen before. Some of them also let you trim, edit, and put filters on your converted videos. Here’s the list:

MP3Skull

YTMP3

YouTubeMp3.Us

Heatfeed YouTube to Mp3 converter

ClipGrab

Any Video Converter

Your Mp3 converter

Convertitore Mp3

320YouTube

VideoProc

4K Video Downloader

Wondershare Uniconverter

Y2mate

YTD Video Downloader

Free YouTube Download

Step By Step process to save music from YouTube videos:

Remember that the time of the downloading process will vary depending on the size of the video or sometimes on the strength of the internet connection or your mobile data. By doing these few easy steps given down below, you can convert any YouTube video into Mp3 format without any hassle.

Firstly, go to YouTube.com in your browser. This will open the homepage of the YouTube site (this doesn’t require signing up or login anywhere unless the video you want to convert is age-gated)

Search for the name of the video that you desire to download or convert in the search bar of YouTube. Now, from the given options, click on the video that you want to convert into Mp3 format and the video will open promptly. ( Note : YouTube converter tools don’t support playlist addresses, so if your video is in a playlist then make sure you find a version of that video that is not in a playlist on YouTube).

By pressing Ctrl+ C or by the right-click option, copy the link (URL) of the video that is present on the address bar at the top of the browser window. In case, if the link is not copying then try dragging the mouse across the entire address.

After that, open the YouTube to Mp3 converter website of your choice in your browser and click on the text field box given at the top of the website.

Paste the URL of the YouTube video thereby pressing Ctrl + V. Then, select the file type from the options (in your case, select the Mp3 format).

Press the ‘Start’ or ‘Convert’ button/ icon given on the side of the text field box. When you do this, the converter will begin converting your video into an Mp3 (audio) file. Usually, this process takes a couple of seconds.

When your file is ready, click ‘Download the converted file’. Clicking on it will save your Mp3 file onto your device.

Final Verdict:

YouTube to Mp3 converters has made converting videos into music tracks an easy job. Depending on the converter tool that you are using, you might have some more options than just the Mp3 format, including MP4, M4A, 4K, 3GP, WEBM, and more. There are different sorts of converters that are best compatible with Mac, Android, and IOS devices. Many of them support batch downloading as well as support downloading videos from other popular video sites like Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, SoundCloud, TikTok, and so forth.