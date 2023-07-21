In Forex trading, your success depends not only on your understanding of the market trends but also on the tools and services at your disposal. One of the key factors that can significantly influence your trading experience is your choice of broker.

A broker acts as the gateway to the markets, offering you a platform to execute your trades. But their role extends far beyond that. They provide the tools for analysis, and market insights to help you make informed decisions.

However, the right broker offers a balance of competitive spreads, a user-friendly platform, reliable customer service, and robust security measures. They should be there to support your trading journey, helping you to navigate the markets and perform at your best.

This brings us to Exness, a leading Forex broker that has garnered the trust of traders worldwide.

Trends in the Forex Market

Much like any other financial market, the Forex market is always evolving. Technological advancements, shifts in economic policy, and global events continually reshape the landscape, creating new opportunities for traders.

For example, mobile trading has changed how we interact with financial markets. Traders can now manage their portfolios, execute trades, and analyze market trends, all from the convenience of their mobile devices. Similarly, the ongoing developments in algorithmic trading and artificial intelligence are changing the game, with automated trading systems and robo-advisors becoming an increasingly common sight in the world of Forex.

Amid these trends, it’s vital for brokers to adapt and innovate, ensuring they continue to meet the needs of their clients. That’s exactly what Exness has done.

In this Exness Broker Review, you’ll see that the company has kept up with these market trends, offering a robust mobile trading app, supporting automated trading, and continually adding new tools and features to help traders stay on top of the game. This commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is part of what makes Exness a preferred choice among Forex traders.

So, What is Exness?

Stepping into the Forex market in 2008, Exness quickly established itself as a trustworthy and innovative broker. With a mission to deliver a transparent, reliable, and customer-centric trading environment, Exness has continually upgraded its offerings to match the ever-changing market trends and the needs of its global clientele.

Today, Exness is known for its commitment to quality service, technological innovation, and a broad range of trading instruments. These attributes have made it a preferred choice for traders around the world, whether they’re trading in Forex, metals, energies, stocks, or indices.

What Makes Exness Broker Outstanding? Top Features

Let’s unpack some of the key features that make Exness a prime choice for traders.

Multiple Trading Platforms

Every trader is unique, with their own preferred tools and methods of trading. Understanding this, Exness offers several trading platforms to suit the diverse needs of traders. Whether you’re at home on your computer using MT4 or MT5, or on the move using the Exness Trade App, the power to trade effectively is always at your fingertips.

Competitive Spreads

In Forex trading, lower spreads mean lower trading costs. Exness offers highly competitive spreads, ensuring you get to keep a larger portion of your profits. What’s more, depending on the account type, you might even enjoy zero spreads on top instruments!

Account Types

Exness offers a variety of account types, including Standard accounts and Professional accounts. Whether you’re a beginner looking for a feature-rich, commission-free account or a seasoned trader seeking low spreads and fixed commission, Exness has got you covered.

Comprehensive Customer Service

The world of Forex never sleeps, and neither does Exness’s customer service. With 24/7 support available in multiple languages, you can rest assured knowing help is always available when you need it.

Multiple Trading Tools

To navigate the Forex market, you need more than just a trading platform. You need tools to help you analyze the market and make informed decisions. Exness provides a host of analytical tools, along with an investment calculator, economic calendar, and currency converter.

Multiple Trading Instruments

Exness offers a broad range of trading instruments, providing you with the freedom to diversify your portfolio. You can trade in Forex, metals, energies, stocks, and indices – all from a single account.

Trusted by Many

Trust is hard to earn, especially where money is involved. However, the impressive Exness statistics about traders using their platforms speak volumes about their credibility and commitment to delivering quality service.

With over 490,000 active users as of 2023, Exness is a platform that continues to inspire trust and foster a strong community of satisfied traders worldwide. These figures highlight the faith and confidence that many have in the broker, further solidifying its reputation in the competitive Forex market.

Security & Regulation

Securing your funds is of paramount importance in trading. So, when you’re considering Exness as a potential broker, you might wonder, “Is Exness regulated, and if so, by which entity?” Exness operates under the strict oversight of multiple top-tier regulatory bodies around the world, ensuring that your investments are well-protected.

Here’s a quick overview of the entities that regulate Exness:

The FCA in the UK

The FSC in Mauritius

The CBCS in Curacao

The CMA in Kenya

The FSCA in South Africa

The FSA in Seychelles

The CySEC in Cyprus

The FSC in the British Virgin Islands

How to Open an Exness Account

Having explored Exness’ compelling features, it’s clear that this broker is an attractive choice for Forex traders. If you’re ready to start your trading journey with Exness, understanding how to open an Exness account is the first step. The good news is, opening an account is completely free, and you can do it using any device – your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Let’s walk through the process:

Visit the Exness website and click on the ‘Register’ button located at the top right corner of the page.

You’ll be prompted to provide some basic information, including your email address, name, and phone number. Make sure to use valid details as these will be used to verify your account.

Next, check your email for a verification link, and click on it.

You’ll then be directed to the website to complete your account setup..

You’ll also have to choose your preferred account you want to open. Exness offers a variety of account options, including Standard, Raw Spread, Zero Spread, and Pro, as we previously described.