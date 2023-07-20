The integration of HR and security has become increasingly important. By leveraging security technologies, HR professionals can streamline processes, enhance data accuracy, and create a more secure and efficient work environment. This article will explore the top five security technologies that HR professionals should consider integrating into their operations to gain valuable insights into employee hours, automate tasks, and improve convenience in a hybrid workspace.

Introduction

Many organizations tend to view HR and security as separate entities. However, integrating security technologies with HR processes can yield significant benefits. This article aims to provide HR professionals with insights into the best security technologies available, enabling them to automate tasks, improve data accuracy, and create a more convenient hybrid workspace.

Cloud-Based Access Control With Open API Integrations

Cloud-based access control systems are gaining popularity in the security sphere due to their numerous advantages. These systems offer a seamless and positive experience for employees and system administrators by enabling swift entry into the building. Administrators can remotely open doors and grant access using a mobile application or cloud-based control center.

One key advantage of cloud-based access control is its API integration service. By investing in a cloud-based access control system with available API integrations, HR teams can extend the functionality of the security system to perform administrative and HR tasks. This integration allows businesses to maximize their return on investment in physical security hardware.

Best HR Integrations for Cloud-Based Access Control

Visitor management software: HR teams can delegate manual visitor management tasks to physical security hardware. Instead of managing a log book, visitors can fill out digital forms on their mobile devices to obtain temporary access credentials. This automation streamlines the sign-in and sign-out processes, reducing errors and missing data.

Time tracking software: To eliminate the error and risk of buddy-punching, HR teams can automate the time tracking process based on access control events using a client tracker. By integrating time tracking software with access control and the client tracker, HR teams can gain more accurate time tracking data and avoid overspending employee hours due to ‘fluffing’.

Automated Wellness Attestation

Ensuring the health and safety of individuals entering the building is crucial for HR teams. Automated wellness attestation integrates with access control systems to verify the well-being of visitors, employees, and interviewees. By requiring individuals to fill out digital forms regarding their symptoms, HR teams can identify potential health risks and recommend appropriate actions, such as taking a COVID-19 test or working from home.

Furthermore, wellness attestation can extend beyond physical health. HR teams can implement surveys to gauge employee satisfaction and mental well-being, providing valuable insights for implementing employee programs and wellness seminars.

Remote Management for Security Technologies

Cloud-based access control empowers HR teams to manage security technologies remotely, a vital capability in a remote work model. With remote management, HR professionals can conveniently onboard and offboard employees by granting or revoking access credentials, including access to company emails and other accounts. Cloud-based security allows HR teams to manage these processes remotely for more convenience in a hybrid work model. Remote management for security technologies, also known as device management, refers to the ability to monitor, configure, and control security devices and systems from a central location without physical access to the devices themselves.

Video Intercoms for Interviewees, Visitors, and New Hires

To prevent a security breach,, HR teams must verify the identity of interviewees, visitors, and new hires entering the building. Integrated video intercoms and access control technology offer a solution to this challenge. By combining video surveillance with access control, HR professionals can visually verify users’ identities based on their presented access credentials.

Touchless Technologies for Improved Hygiene

In the current climate, hygiene has become a top priority. Touchless access control systems provide a wave-to-unlock feature, reducing the need for physical contact with surfaces. Users can simply wave their hand over the reader, triggering remote communication with their mobile devices. This feature minimizes the potential spread of germs and enhances daily building operations’ hygiene.

Additionally, HR teams can implement biometric solutions such as voice recognition, facial recognition, and retina scanning to provide hygienic and secure access control at the building’s entrance.

Conclusion

The integration of security technologies with HR processes offers numerous benefits for businesses. By adopting cloud-based access control, automated wellness attestation, remote management capabilities, video intercoms, and touchless technologies, HR professionals can enhance data accuracy, automate tasks, and create a secure and efficient work environment.

Investing in the right security technologies tailored to HR needs can optimize employee hours, streamline processes, and improve overall productivity. Embracing these advancements will empower HR teams to navigate the ever-evolving hybrid workspace confidently.

FAQs

What is an API integration service?

API integration service allows different software systems to communicate and share data seamlessly. It enables HR teams to extend the functionality of security systems to perform administrative and HR tasks effectively.

How does cloud-based access control benefit HR teams?

Cloud-based access control offers convenience, efficiency, and mobile-first security. HR teams can streamline the onboarding process, reduce manual tasks, and leverage available integrations to maximize their security investments.

Why is wellness attestation important for HR teams?

Wellness attestation ensures the health and safety of individuals entering the building, preventing the spread of contagious diseases. It also provides insights into employee satisfaction and mental well-being, facilitating the implementation of appropriate support programs.

How does remote management for security technologies help in a hybrid work model?

Remote management enables HR teams to conveniently onboard and offboard employees by granting or revoking access credentials, even in a remote work setting. This capability enhances efficiency and ensures consistent security measures.

What are touchless technologies in access control?

Touchless technologies eliminate the need for physical contact with surfaces by providing wave-to-unlock features and implementing biometrics such as voice recognition, facial recognition, and retina scanning. These technologies promote hygiene and security in building operations.