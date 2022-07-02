How many times have you enjoyed the thrill of racing your car on an empty road?

Now imagine, midway through your smooth journey, your car sputters and its pace begins to dwindle. Then it finally comes to a stop, and you cannot start it again.

There goes all your thrilling fun down the drain. Moreover, now you are stuck, and you don’t know what to do.

To prepare for such events, you need to get roadside assistance.

Now you might ask, what is roadside assistance, and would I benefit from it? We will explain everything below.

Roadside Assistance: What It is & Why Should I Consider It?

There is no denying that the machines have simplified our lives to a large extent. It is no wonder that we have become increasingly dependent on it.

But these machines can break down at any time, anywhere. Your car or your two-wheeler is no exception. So, you need to prepare for the worst.

This is where roadside assistance can help you. It is a cover you can buy under your new car insurance. In fact, it has been specifically tailored to cater to on-road emergencies. So, if your car breaks down, you can avail the benefits of a roadside assistance 24*7.

Now, if you are wondering if buying an additional cover along with your new car insurance is worth it, then we list the following reasons.

6 Reasons That Will Convince You to Buy a Roadside Assistance Cover

To understand how a roadside assistance cover can be beneficial for you, you should consider what all is covered under this plan.

Roadside Assistance Can Cover for You in The Case of a Flat Battery

A flat battery can be a frustrating problem. Not only will it stop your car, but it just might also even leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere. Now in the case of such a situation, roadside assistance arranges for the right professionals to fix your issue. The cover will pay for any financial cost you might incur.

Roadside Assistance Can Provide for You in The Case of a Flat Tyre

A flat tyre can be as big of a nuisance as a flat battery. But if you have roadside assistance, you can use it to call a professional to help you fix the issue. Moreover, this assistance can pay for all the financial costs you have incurred.

Roadside Assistance Will Help You Even If You Lose Your Keys

We all have been forgetful and because of that, have lost our keys so many times. But if you have a roadside assistance, you need not worry about it. This assistance cover will make sure that your vehicle is picked up and transported to the nearest service center. Or it might even provide you with an extra set of keys. Isn’t that convenient?

Roadside Assistance Will Pay for Your Repairs

In case your car, or two-wheeler, breaks down, your roadside assistance will cover for you. It will pay for any financial costs required to fix the issue.

Roadside Assistance Is Highly Beneficial in Medical Emergencies

There is no telling when or where an accident can happen. There’s also no telling how severe it can be. But if it does happen and you find yourself in a desperate medical need, your roadside assistance cover will provide for it. It will make sure you are taken to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

Roadside Assistance Will Provide You with Fuel in Emergencies

In case you run out of fuel, you can call upon your roadside assistance for some additional fuel. However, you do have to check with your insurance company about how much fuel limit they allow.

The Rising Need for Roadside Assistance

According to the Road Accidents in India 2020, it was reported that 3,66,138 road accidents occurred during 2020. That took approximately 1,31,714 lives. This is a highly alarming number and a pressing reason for you to consider buying roadside assistance with your new car insurance. This is because you need to protect yourself from any kind of unexpected dangers.

However, do keep in mind that roadside assistance will not cover you for a few conditions. For instance, if you are fined for driving under influence, then your roadside assistance will not help. It also won’t help if you break traffic laws.

Conclusion

Now that you understand what roadside assistance is, you understand how beneficial it can be for you. After all, unexpected dangers can happen any time and you still need to face it. So, it’s better that you prepare well. With roadside assistance, you will have 24*7 support in the case of road emergencies.