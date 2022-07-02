The overarching influence of internet technology is visible in nearly every aspect of 21st century living. Banking too has caught up in the last decade or so, resulting in a proliferation of new-age products and services. One such fruit of the internet revolution is the online savings account, the digital avatar of the good old traditional savings account. While the online savings account has pretty much all the features of a regular savings account, it is quicker, more convenient, and more efficient. What’s more, opening such an account is a painless, hassle-free process. Likewise, it can be managed on-the-go, making sure you can check in on your account even as you commute, shop, or meet friends.

Although there are a multitude of options, the best online savings accounts today are offered by IndusInd Bank. A bank known for its pioneering and innovative banking services & products, IndusInd Bank has always strived for the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Read on to find out all you need to know about two of its finest online savings accounts, namely the Indus Delite Savings Account and Indus Multiplier Max Savings Account.

Indus Delite Savings Account

True to its name, this digital savings account promises convenience coupled with rewards, making for a truly “delightful” experience.

Primary Features

Seamless and hassle-free 4-step process for online saving account opening.

Instant opening

Zero balance requirement

Simple eligibility criteria

Minimal debit card fee of INR 500 + taxes

Comes with a host of facilities for greater online banking ease including mobile banking, fingerprint banking, and setting up e-mandate.

Benefits

Chance to enjoy 6x reward points on shopping with your Debit Card

Discounts on dining out, on Swiggy, and Big Basket

Buy one and get one free movie ticket once a month booked on bookmyshow.com

Cashback on shopping on Amazon using your debit card

Indus Maxima Savings Account

This unique online savings account offers maximum benefits and a host of premium banking services that are designed for you and your family.

Primary Features

Upto 35% discount on locker for Year 1.

Get 35% off on locker from Year 2 onwards

Simple eligibility criteria

Unrestricted and complimentary access at all ATMs within India

Free zero balance account for your family

Group accounts of upto 2 family members

Enjoy premium benefits on each of the 3 accounts while balance can be maintained through any or all of the accounts

Complimentary insurance cover worth Rs. 33.5L with only Platinum Debit Card

Benefits

Attractive offers on your debit card

Get attractive discounts on ordering from Swiggy or Big Basket

Earn rewards on shopping with your debit card

Get 15% off on the best of restaurants in the city

Exciting offers on travel, fashion and shopping

With so many benefits added to the anytime-anywhere convenience of digital banking, these online savings accounts by IndusInd Bank were created keeping your interests in mind. Both the online savings accounts come with the classic advantages with a bouquet of added benefits. You may choose the one that works best for you, depending on your financial goals.So now that you know all about IndusInd Bank savings accounts, go ahead and open a savings account online now!IndusInd Bank Savings Account – Features and Benefits