Generally, tokens – as an idea – share some attributes with smart contracts (as an idea). As a result, the Ethereum protocol has a great value in being featureless. It must be said that tokens are simply an application of the functionality of a contract on the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Besides, Ethereum makes considerable provisions for one common use-case of smart contracts, which is a sub-currency – or token.

As Ethereum grows in popularity, its developers – while trying to make it easy to get up and running – have added a basic template inside the Mist wallet to ensure that you can launch your tokens as quickly as possible. Hopefully, other templates for common smart contracts will follow. However, the current one we can get out of the box is the ability to generate a unit of value that can be distributed all around, besides ether, within the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Furthermore, it must be stressed that if you decide to phrase the ergonomic token-making progress as a persuasive sales pitch for its value proposition to its users, it would definitely be something similar to this: “High security virtual monetary system with automated ledger balancing provided as a service.”

At this point, it is safe to suggest that you must be asking yourself this: “what makes tokens social contracts.” Well, that is what this article is aimed at providing solutions to. Now, let us dive in and see what this can be!

Tokens as Social Contracts

Tokens are often regarded as coins. It can also be said that tokens are smart contracts. Take, for instance, one of the most important tokens – which is called ERC-20 – has grown in recognition as the technical standard that is employed for all smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain for token execution and presents a list of rules that all Ethereum-based tokens must adhere to.

Besides, much like every form of money, tokens are regarded as social contracts – or a form of agreement – between two or groups of users. Simply speaking, the tacit agreement of users employing the use of a token would be as follows: "We can all easily come to terms with the fact that this time is a form of money in our community." It is also an implicit understanding not to counterfeit, undermining the system.

In recent times, the closest we are to having a social contract in the form of software is the end-user license agreements that are used when setting up an account on Twitter, Gmail, and other similar services. The agreement often comprises several language barring activities. This enables us to envision how the digital goods and media might turn to digital collectables that can be sold, marketed and shared inside the future social networks in which various online artefacts, including podcasts and selfies, can be licensed, rented, or sold for random fee size.

Conclusion

When considered together, the Ethereum tokens of several types – owing to their signals and functions – are smart contracts and will perform uniformly anywhere within the Ethereum system.