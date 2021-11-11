It is impossible to make counterfeits of cryptocurrencies. This property makes them a measure of time. Cryptocurrencies are similar to the rings of a tree: manufacturing them is a complicated process that cannot be sped up. As a result, when you trade with someone from a distant economy, trusting prices that are dominated in cryptocurrency will be easy since counterfeiting is not possible, irrespective of how big or rich the group or individual you’re trading with.

As of the time of writing, cryptocurrencies can all be redeemed by any form of FIAT currency or central authority (for gold). Yet, in certain countries, they are regarded as currency or property. Nevertheless, it is never wrong to suggest that cryptocurrencies get their value from the marketplace. In other words, they are worth anything anyone in the market is willing to pay. This is different from, for instance, a gold-backed currency, which can be redeemed from the local treasury. Due to its status as a decentralized network, cryptocurrencies can be viewed as investments backed by almost anything. It matters little whether you are trading bananas or private equities: They can all be done in cryptocurrency. The only issue, in this case, is agreeing on a price.

Now, even if the seller and buyer reach an agreement on completing their transactions in cryptocurrency, it is possible that they will sell their cryptocurrency as quickly as possible for fiat currency, just to avoid price spillage. This will become less prevalent as the prices of cryptocurrencies achieve more stability.

Prices of cryptocurrencies are bound to be more stable as the trading volume increases across the globe. For instance, Ether is similar to other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, in this regard. However, it benefits from an intrinsic value, which results from its usefulness in paying gas costs on the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This ensures that Ethereum is more like a commodity.

Civilization and Asset Ownership

It is never an exaggeration to affirm that the invention of money as a social construct played a foundational role in civilization. In the hierarchy of extraordinary human ideas, it probably ranks very high. Being prone to the network effect makes money seemingly evolve more slowly than many other technologies.

Since people wish to possess money that can be saved for a long time, while retaining its value over this period and far into the future, human society is not so eager to engage in new exchange media, in order to prevent their savings from becoming worthless. The basic idea of the network effect sheds light on how technologies become more beneficial on an individual level as their popularity and influence widen across the globe. Being able to use bitcoins to buy retail goods all over the world highlights its positive network effects. This ensures the possibility of trade anywhere you go.

Conclusion

Savings ensures that people can invest in the future. Whether it is a millennium ago or today, having so much at your disposal enables you to plan ahead and make decisions that facilitate bigger surpluses for the future.