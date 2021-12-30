Have financial problems? Have you applied to the bank, but they refused?

In this case, there are several more ways to help close the money gap in the budget.

Turning to Friends or Relatives

The most obvious thing that many people usually think about even before going to the bank is to borrow from someone close to them. And among all the options, this is the most profitable: after all, relatives, friends and colleagues usually do not take an interest, do not require a pledge, surety, or income certificates.

But there are also disadvantages. Firstly, not everyone wants to apply to borrow money from their loved ones. And sometimes this should not be done at all – if you do not want those around you to know about financial problems.

Secondly, it can leave an imprint on your communication, especially if the amount is large and is taken for a long time. And if difficulties arise with the return, or the “creditor” suddenly needs money ahead of time, you can generally ruin the relationship with a loved one.

Contact an online loan organization

Ideal if you need a small amount and for a short time. A loan online is easily and quickly issued online, so it can be obtained if the money is needed very urgently, and any other methods are not suitable. For example, if you have a toothache in the middle of the night, there is no cash at home, and you have to pay for an appointment at a 24-hour clinic.

Borrow from a private person

If the bank did not give money, the microloan companies offer too little, and you don’t want to ask your relatives, or they don’t have the required amount, you can borrow from a private lender. In Ukraine, such a service can be easily obtained in large cities (but most likely, there are such people in smaller cities as well).

The fact of the loan can be formalized by a notary, against a receipt, or generally orally. Amounts and conditions are negotiated individually, but we are usually talking about more or less large loans (from several tens of thousands of hryvnia).

Putting something as a pledge in a pawnshop

Not a very pleasant solution, but sometimes you have to resort to it. Pawnshops are ready to accept, first of all, something small, but valuable: non-old gadgets in working order (smartphones, laptops, tablets) and precious metal products. They also often take construction tools (drills, screwdrivers), photo and video equipment, household appliances (TVs, coffee makers, microwave ovens, and so on). And some companies are ready to accept luxury goods: fur products, watches of expensive brands, paintings, figurines (naturally, not consumer goods, but expensive products).

The main advantage of the pawnshop is that even if you cannot return the money taken there, no sanctions will be applied to you: you will simply lose the collateral. So if you are not sure that you will be able to redeem the pledged thing, or initially you are not going to do it, it will be more profitable to just sell it and get more money.