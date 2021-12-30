When you want to take your family on a vacation that will stay with them forever, many consider Florida because of the great parks that you can find there. One of the most widely famous and beautiful of the parks. The best part? It doesn’t matter what age you are. You can find fun in every corner and have the adventure to create the best memories. However, you will find that the tickets can be more expensive than you think, which poses the question, how do you save on tickets? Rest assured, we have the best and easiest ways to ensure that you can find the best prices possible to ensure you have the trip you have always wanted.

Costco Legoland Tickets Are Discounted

You will see that Costco travel offers savings on tickets to both Legoland parks. When this happens, you should act quickly and take advantage of it because they provide a variety of different options, and you can save hundreds of dollars. The passes were considered a steal in the past, and the tickets were as low as one hundred dollars to get into both parks. If you want to take advantage of this deal for yourself, you can go to your local warehouse and the section with the gift cards and theme park tickets. You can then begin saving on Legoland tickets with a friendly staff who can explain what you need to do. The process is simple, saves time, and ensures that you can go to the park several times of the year instead of just one. That works far better for families as they have qualms about spending so much money on one trip.

Saving On Legoland Tickets With Club Cards

Saving your car from insurance spikes is nice, but using that AAA club card to score Legoland tickets is even better. With this auto club, you will see that discount tickets are offered to the west coast more than the east coast, but just like the Costco tickets, they offer great deals and savings for families that will save you on average two hundred dollars. That is a great way to ensure that you stay with them instead of the competition, but it’s a great way to help your family see the park of their dreams in addition to that. Other club cards offer discounts that will vary depending on how long you have been a member, but AAA is currently a fan favorite because they save you more than others do. Look around and do your research to find one that suits your needs.

Military Personnel Will Get Great Deals

For the men and women that serve tirelessly for our country, you will see that there are two different ways to get tickets. You will know that you can get in for free for the military personnel themselves. You simply need an active military identification card. If you are a veteran or non-active member (meaning someone who served before but didn’t retire), you will see that you can get great deals from your base’s ITT office.

The ITT office is meant to provide up to a thirty percent discount to military members and their families, ensuring that you have the best deal possible. Another great benefit of going to your ITT office is that some parks offer food and parking vouchers. Your ITT personnel will be able to give you the best deal possible while ensuring that you know about future discounts as well. The park is excellent for working with people, and the ITT offices know the best times for you to go as well as what you can expect.

If you choose not to utilize the center, you will see that you can go to the front gate and show them your ID. You will get a discount, but you should be aware that it is nowhere near as good as the one you get from the center. Another thing you should be mindful of, however, is that the ITT office doesn’t do year-long passes. However, the price for singular passes saves you so much that it’s still cheaper to buy individually. That is particularly true when you can get the extra vouchers that save you additionally.

Looking Online Is Cheaper

When you are saving on Legoland tickets, you will find that looking on the site for Legoland is also cheaper. The site offers specific deals for children, and you save at least twenty dollars per person when you order the tickets online. During certain months of the year, your children can stay and play for free. You will find that these deals are more prominent in the off-season, like May or October. The off-season is better for families that don’t like being around a lot of people, as well as most people tend to avoid off seasons because it is inconvenient to their schedule.

If you sign up for the Lego Life magazine (online), you will see that each edition has a coupon in the back for free kids pass with adult purchase. You will stay paid, of course, but you still save money which is the idea behind looking for deals.

Other sites that you will find on the internet offer deals as well. Be sure to check these sites out as they offer over a hundred dollars in savings, and they can offer package deals if you want to bundle your car or hotel as well.

Popular hotel sites will follow that trend by offering cashback when you book with them. In most cases, you can get five percent back, but you can get up to ten in some cases. That is an excellent option for finding the best deals because you are receiving something back at the end of it that you can use for something else.

Another way to save money online is to look at the year-long passes. If you plan to go repeatedly and not just a single time, you should consider this because, in the long run, you save over a thousand dollars. A great example is to imagine that the site is running a year pass special for three hundred dollars. That sounds expensive, right? But let’s say that you were planning on bringing two people three times in the next year. Your pass would pay for itself depending on what other online deals you could find.

Teachers Can Save

If your profession is teaching, you have a unique opportunity to see Legoland. You must be a PreK to twelfth grade, and you must live in Florida. Those two restrictions are not negotiable, and you must follow them. When you meet these requirements, you can claim a complimentary year pass. Known as the Teacher Pass, it allows you to visit for free to help you brainstorm how you can include the attractions for your next classroom field trip.

If you are not planning on ever taking your classroom on a field trip here, it might seem unfair to take a pass, as that is the reason that they are giving them out. However, if you do plan on it, they offer great group deals for teachers and schools to make this easier on the educational system. The best part of this is that your class will have a great time as there are so many innovative areas for kids and teenagers to enjoy. It makes for a great learning experience and a chance for better socialization. It is good for you as the teacher to go first and see what you want your class to see before taking them all at once. You will get more out of the trip as a result.

Legoland Tickets Don’t Have To Be Expensive

Legoland tickets don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. It is pretty simple to find great deals wherever you go to ensure that you can see the places you love and have the time of your life. Many people will find that going to both parks can be cheaper than just doing one. You will also find that your profession, the members you plan on taking, and where you live can all factor into this as well. Going in the off-season also ensures that you don’t deal with too many people, you can go on the rides easier, and there are fewer lines and a steep discount on tickets.

Take advantage of the things you can, and see what is available to you. Online deals are the best, and you will find that you can see discounts almost anywhere you look. Online magazines, and the site itself have amazing deals. You will also find that credit cards give cash back as well-meaning that your trip is more advantageous. Use these hacks to your advantage, and you will find that you can save thousands of dollars on a journey that will make you and your loved ones happy.