So, you’re in the market for a new shower. But with all of the different types and styles out there, how do you know which one is right for you? If you’re looking for a powerful electric shower with adjustable water pressure and temperature, then an electric or power shower is a great option.

But before you buy one, there are a few things you need to know. In this blog post, we’ll give you an overview of electric and power showers, their benefits and drawbacks, and what to look for when buying one.

What Is An Electric Shower?

An electric shower is a type of shower that heats water using electricity. It does not require a connection to a boiler or any other water heating system—all it needs is a cold water supply. Electric showers typically have their own dedicated circuit breaker, so they can be used even if other appliances in your home are turned off.

What Is A Power Shower?

A power shower is similar to an electric shower in that it uses electricity to heat water on demand. However, power showers also have a pump that increases water pressure, making for a more powerful showering experience. Power showers are most commonly found in homes with low water pressure.

Benefits Of Electric And Power Showers

There are several benefits of an electric and a power shower over traditional mixer showers, including:

On-demand hot water: Because electric and power showers heat water as needed, you’ll always have access to hot water—even if someone else in your household is using hot water elsewhere (e.g., running the dishwasher or taking a bath).

Adjustable water pressure and temperature: Most electric and power showers have controls that allow you to adjust the water pressure and temperature to your liking. This means you can have a weak stream of warm water one moment and a strong stream of hot water the next—perfect for those times when you need to wake up in a hurry!

Compact design: Electric and power showers are often smaller than mixer showers, making them ideal for smaller bathrooms where space is at a premium.

Buying An Electric Or Power Shower

When shopping for an electric or power shower, there are several things you should keep in mind, including

1. Water pressure: One advantage of electric and power showers is that they can be used even if your home has low water pressure. However, if your home has shallow water pressure, you may need to invest in a pump to increase the flow rate. Be sure to check the minimum required water pressure before making your purchase.

2. Flow rate: The flow rate indicates how much hot water the shower can deliver per minute—the higher the flow rate, the faster the shower will heat up. Most electric showers have a flow rate between 8 and 15 liters per minute (L/min).

3. Kilowatts (kW): The kW rating indicates how much electricity the shower uses—the higher the kW rating, the more expensive the shower will be to run.

4. Warranty: Like any major appliance purchase, be sure to check the warranty before buying an electric or power shower.

5. Installation: Installing an electric or power shower can be complex, so unless you’re confident in your DIY skills, we recommend leaving it to a professional.

Electric and power showers offer many benefits over traditional mixer showers. However, you need to keep several things in mind before buying one. We also recommend checking the warranty and Installation Requirements before making your purchase.

Maintaining your electric or power shower:

As anyone who has ever taken an electric or power shower knows, they can be a real godsend – providing an invigorating blast of hot water at the touch of a button. However, electric and power showers can also be high-maintenance, requiring regular cleaning and descaling in order to keep them functioning properly.

For best results, it is recommended that you clean your shower head and unit once a week using a mild detergent.

If you live in an area with hard water, you may also need to descale your shower on a monthly basis.

However, descaling is a relatively simple process that can be easily completed using a commercial descaling solution.

By following these simple maintenance tips, you can enjoy many years of hassle-free showers.

10 Interesting Facts About Electric Showers

An electric shower is a type of shower in which water is heated by electricity. These showers are becoming increasingly popular as they provide instant hot water, which is perfect for those who want to save time or money on their energy bills.

Here are 10 interesting facts about electric showers that you may not know!

1. The first electric shower was invented in 1909 by an Englishman named William Adamson.

2. Electric showers can be used in any home, as they do not require a boiler or hot water tank.

3. There are two types of electric showers – pump-assisted and gravity fed. Pump-assisted showers have a pump that helps to increase water pressure, making them ideal for homes with low water pressure.

4. The average electric shower uses around 2-3 kilowatts of power, which is the equivalent of around 20 light bulbs!

5. An electric shower can save you money on your energy bills as it only heats the water that you need when you need it.

6. Electric showers are also very efficient as they do not lose heat through radiation or convection like other types of showers.

7. Electric showers are available in a range of different styles, shapes, and sizes to suit any bathroom.

8. Electric showers are very easy to install and can be fitted by anyone with basic DIY skills.

9. It is important to descale your electric shower regularly to prevent limescale build-up, which can damage the unit over time.

10. In terms of safety, electric showers are just as safe as any other type of shower, provided that they are installed correctly and maintained properly.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re looking to save money on your energy bills or simply want the convenience of instant hot water, an electric shower is a great option for your home. With so many different styles, shapes, and sizes available, there’s an electric shower out there to suit any bathroom. Just remember to descale your unit regularly to keep it functioning properly!