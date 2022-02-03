A portfolio is a collection of your best work. Its value is HUGE because it can be used to show off your skills to potential employers or simply keep track of your accomplishments.

There are a few different ways to create and promote an online portfolio. Today the most common and recommended way to do it is by using a website builder. This kind of service allows you to create a custom website without any coding experience. You can simply drag and drop elements onto the page, and add your own content. This way, the time of website creation is reduced from days to just hours. Even if you are a total newbie!

Which builder should you choose to create an online portfolio?

In our and many web designers’ opinion, one of the best available on the market is BOWWE. We decided to recommend it due to its versatility- BOWWE it’s both No-Code and Low-Code tool. It means that it’s really great both for people with no experience with creating websites and experienced developers!

BOWWE advantages for creatives

BOWWE is a super easy and intuitive builder that provides users with powerful possibilities when it comes to design, web development, and digital marketing. The advantages of the platform are hundreds of templates, as well as 570+ ready-made widgets, sections, and blocks. They make BOWWE the most user-friendly web builder on the market, perfect for any use.

Additionally, all pages created in BOWWE have high-quality code and top-notch SEO to boost your position and visibility in search engines. That’s why creating a digital portfolio using BOWWE templates is the best approach for designers or photographers who want to showcase their work in a visually appealing way and attract more clients.

What’s important, BOWWE allows you also to upload PDFs or Word documents to your online portfolio. This approach is best for people who want to showcase written work, such as essays or articles.

BOWWE advantages for developers

If you’re comfortable with coding, BOWWE is still a worth considering option for you. Why? In addition to being a drag-and-drop web builder, BOWWE is also a Low-Code tool. It means that every busy developer can use it to save a huge amount of time and be much more effective in daily work. So, in BOWWE you can build from scratch or edit the portfolio website template however you like, using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. It gives you even more flexibility in terms of the design and operation of your portfolio website!

Online Portfolio: Rules You Must Not Ignore!

No matter which tool you choose to create your portfolio, there are a few things to keep in mind when creating your online portfolio:

Make sure your website is easy to navigate. Visitors should be able to find what they’re looking for quickly and easily. Make sure your content is high quality. Your portfolio should represent your best work, so take the time to edit and proofread your content carefully. Be sure to update your portfolio regularly. Add new work as you create it, and delete old content as needed. This will help keep your portfolio fresh and up-to-date.

