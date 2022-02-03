Traveling can wreak havoc on your health. Your body is having to quickly adjust to so many different things. From changes in altitude to introducing new styles of cuisine, if you’re not’ careful you can spend your waking hours in bed instead of enjoying the sites and sounds of your new surroundings.

Here are some tips to help your body, as well as your mind, make adjustments to the changes that occur when you travel.

1. Motion Sickness

Not everyone suffers from motion sickness when they travel, but for those who do, the experience can be brutal. Whether you’re suffering in the back seat of a moving car, or the motion of the ocean from a Caribbean cruise, there are things you can do to put a halt to the waves overtaking your head and stomach.

If you’re in a car, be sure you’re seated looking forward. It might even help if you’re the one doing the driving since motion sickness occurs when the mind struggles to make sense of the movement it is experiencing.

If you’re in a situation in which you can’t face forward or you can’t take control of the wheel, you still have options. Try focusing on the horizon line, enjoy a carbonated beverage and snack on bread or crackers. Even if you can’t do all three, doing one or two will help. The worst thing you can do is bury your nose in a book or stare at a tablet or phone screen. Ultimately, the solution is about satisfying the confusion of your senses.

2. Constipation

Travel and constipation go hand in hand. This is because people tend to eat on the go when they travel and go-foods don’t equate to healthy foods.

The best thing you can do is pack healthy, fibrous snacks. This would include fruits, vegetables, and granola. Resist the urge to snack on potato chips and greasy foods. When you do get a chance to sit down at a meal, be sure to include healthy options such as soups and salads.

Also, while you may be enjoying one of the best meals you’ve had, don’t overeat. You’ll be sure to regret it later.

3. Homesickness

If you’re on vacation and you start to experience homesickness, don’t feel bad. It’s perfectly natural to miss your home, the people in it, your pets, and even your bed. There are several things you can do to help ease the sadness you are experiencing.

If you need to cry, the worst thing you can do is try to bottle it up, because eventually, it’s going to force its way out. Find a moment alone and let it out. It might take a few little releases to feel better.

Be sure to talk about how you’re feeling with someone you trust. Expressing how you’re feeling can help you make sense of it.

Make plans to experience something new that will help occupy your mind and bring you enjoyment.

Homesickness won’t ruin your trip, but you have to face it and work to ease your feelings. Whatever you do, don’t keep your feelings to yourself.

4. Fever

Experiencing a fever away from home can be a frightening experience, especially if you’re in another country. When you travel, always carry a fever-reducing medication. Spend time indoors until you start feeling better, and be sure you get plenty of fluids and rest. Giving yourself a timeout will allow the sickness to pass.

There are many things you can do to ensure any health issues experienced while traveling can be controlled. Before you leave, always make sure you have a list of necessities, and on that list include your prescriptions as well as a small first-aid pack.

Traveling is meant to be enjoyed, but you can’t always predict how you might feel. By being prepared in advance you can handle any health snags that might occur. The snags are temporary, but the trip will build fun memories for a lifetime.