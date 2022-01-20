2021 was a wonderful year for mobile gaming and we saw the introduction of many new games for Android and iOS devices. Due to the circumstances facing everyone in 2021, people looked for new hobbies and playing games on tablets and mobile phones was one of the most popular forms of entertainment. What were the biggest mobile gaming hits of 2021?

The next instalment in the colossal franchise of Pokémon captivated players in 2021, with UNITE being one of the major mobile gaming success stories of 2021. This is a multiplayer online battle arena game and serves as a good introduction to those who have never played an online mobile Pokémon game. The game features teams of five players and each player controls a character that has special abilities. These abilities can change during the game thanks to potions and items but the crux of Pokémon UNITE is based on the skills of the Pokémon you decide to take into battle.

There are many gacha games available to play on mobile phones and tablets but one of the latest is Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space. This mobile game stands out from the other releases because although it remains true to the genre, it has been adapted for the modern gamer and is a terrific addition. The story is what makes Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space a special mobile game and stars Aldo, a time-travelling adventurer. The Beast King kidnaps Aldo’s sister and you must set off on a mission to save her, although the mission soon turns into something more than a rescue mission. You do not have to spend any additional money on the game if you are on a budget and can complete the story with the free characters.

For those who do want to spend and possibly win money playing mobile games, you could try an online casino. Many of the world’s leading online casinos are now available as mobile apps and it does not matter if you are looking for a European based online casino or an online casino NZ, there are plenty from which to choose. Rome The Golden Age was a fantastic addition to the mobile slot game catalogue in 2021 and is developed by NetEnt. Set within the glory of the ancient empire, it is possible to win 100,000x your total stake on what is one of the most exciting mobile games to be released in 2021.

Rocket League has long been a popular video game and mobile gaming fans had a treat in 2021 with the emergence of Rocket League Sideswipe. The game is basically the football equivalent of motor racing where you control a vehicle and aim to get a giant ball into the opponent’s goal. Rocket League has many fans on consoles and the developers have made some subtle changes to the console-based game to make it work brilliantly on the smaller touch screen. Rocket League Sideswipe is an extremely competitive mobile game and although it may seem simple enough to play, there is good depth to the game, making it a big hit in 2021.