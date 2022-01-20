White magic is called those acts of the magical liturgy whose nature, methods, or objectives are commonly accepted by the society where they occur. When we talk about white magic we mean the opposite of black magic. This type of magic is oriented towards good, quite the opposite of black magic, which is oriented towards evil.

The term white magic has been practiced since time immemorial. If you like the world of mystery and the supernatural, with this psychic advice, you will be able to control the set of energies of the universe and the spiritual. You will be able to access it through easy spells and spells, simple, with practical elaboration. Do you want to know more about white magic?

Can you learn to do White Magic?

Good magic is known as white magic. It is the antonym of black magic. White magic is a set of rituals whose objective is the control of the attributes of universal spirits that allows communication with supernatural entities.

This type of magic includes Spells, incantations, and spirits.

The fundamental principle of this mystery is that the entire universe is connected and that events can be influenced by the human spirit. This type of White Magic allows you to help indirectly or directly in some topics of interest that human beings constantly have in mind such as; open paths in issues as important as work, economics, health, etc. On the other hand, reinforce feelings, protection, cleanse bad energies, undo spells of other types of magic, untie knots generated by other magic, etc.

White Magic will allow you to go against Black Magic since it combats the evil spells that may have arisen since White Magic only seeks to find prosperity, integrity, physical and mental development with your spirit.

The spirits

White magic can summon spirits. If the person who summons them knows their name, these forces are obliged to comply with their requests. One of the main reasons why white magic is used is to ward off bad luck.

Various rituals are used in this type of magic:

The evocation.

It is the statement. The magician asks the entity or spirit to fulfill her wishes. As long as they are within what is understood as normal within the ritual. The first objective of a magician when he performs the evocation is to try to get the entity to relieve its powers and the signs of it, to achieve the same purposes by resorting only to the invocation. The evocation involves many risks since other spirits that have not been summoned by the magician can assist. For all this, the magician must begin every evocation by tracing the magical pentagram. The magical pentagram will be in charge of protecting it until the entity is present.

The invocation.

The invocation is a request for compliance. It is more of a prayer. The invocation is manifested through amulets and talismans. Once the magician gets the entity to describe itself, the magician dismisses it. After seeing her off, he will get down to work on making the talisman. Once elaborated, a simpler ritual (The Invocation) stimulates the talisman so that it takes on the effect that the signs engraved on the talisman describe. The ritual is prayers and formulations.

The color of magic

You must know that magic is one. Magic has no colors. What changes are the reasons and the content of the ceremony used that changes the color.

– White magic. All those practices with good ends. Purification, ceremonies, serenity, well-being, work.

– Red Magic. All those rituals are related to love and passion. Almost always with a sexual background.

– Black magic. delicate aspects. It deserves a separate treatment.

Did you find this post useful? We hope so!