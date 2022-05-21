What to do if an Amazon Package is delivered to the wrong address? Of nearly 150 million Amazon Prime subscribers, someone is bound to have a lost package from time to time. Prime members put their faith in Amazon to get their packages to them in no more than three days.

Unfortunately, it does not always work out as intended. According to a C+R research report, Amazon reportedly loses $25 million each day due to lost services and goods.

While no one wants to be left dealing with an Amazon delivery mishap, the possibility is still there. Amazon encourages its Prime members to remain calm if their packages are not on their doorstep, even though they are marked delivered. Heed the tips provided below to rectify Amazon delivery issues in a timely fashion.

What To Do If Amazon Package Delivered To Wrong Address?

Once you discover your Amazon package was not delivered to your mailbox or doorstep, it is only natural to exhibit anxiety. It is in your best interest to remain calm to ensure your head is clear throughout this process. There are several options to resolve Amazon delivery issues.

The first option is to locate the package and have it rerouted to your address. The second option is for Amazon to mark the package as lost and refund your money.

Reach Out To Amazon Customer Support

Immediately upon discovering your package is missing, you should contact Amazon support. Utilizing Amazon’s toll-free phone number, Facebook, or the Amazon Shopping app, you can file an A-to-Z claim. The representative will help you locate your missing package.

Reach Out To The Seller

If your order was sold and shipped by an Amazon third-party seller, you should start here. Amazon third-party sellers are responsible for processing and shipping orders. Amazon is not affiliated with the process but will step in if the seller refuses to resolve the issue.

The seller can reach out to customer support to help you locate your package. If the package cannot be located, Amazon will issue a refund but only after the investigation is closed.

Reach Out To The Logistics Company

Amazon utilizes two primary logistics companies – USPS and UPS. UPS has a sophisticated shipping process that utilizes GPS ordinance to locate lost packages. This technology allows USP to track your package from the second it is picked up from an Amazon fulfillment center until it reaches its final destination.

USPS can also track missing packages. The agency will work with you to locate your package. If it cannot be located, an A-to-Z claim will be required to request a refund.

Hand It Over When Getting Someone Else’s Package

In some cases, the delivery person made a small mistake when delivering the package. It might’ve been their first day on your route. As a result, they could’ve placed the package on the wrong porch. In this type of situation, you can likely fix the problem easily. If the recipient is your neighbor, consider giving them the package later. All you have to do is drop the package off at their house. Leave it on their porch so they can pick it up when they get home from work.

If you don’t know the recipient, it is best to let Amazon handle it. After all, you don’t want to drive several miles with gasoline prices so high.

Preventing Packages From Being Delivered To The Wrong Address

Many people take it for granted when they buy something on Amazon. They’ve done it countless times and the package always arrives. However, you have to be careful when you move. If you don’t change your address, there is a risk that you won’t receive the package.

It might be sent to your old address. If the package is sent elsewhere, it could be an error on your end. Thankfully, you can reduce the risk that this is going to happen.

Before placing your order, it is pertinent to double-check your address and other details. Make sure that you provide a full address. If you live in an apartment, make sure the apartment number is available.

You may also want to provide information as to where the package should be left. Give Amazon your phone number so they can get in touch with you if something happens.

Once the package has shipped, keep track of its location. You can do this by checking the tracking number regularly. By doing this, you’ll know when the package is going to arrive.

Then, it’ll be easier to pick up the item once it reaches your door. If you can’t find the package, speak to your neighbors and landlord. Someone might’ve picked it up by mistake.

Getting A Refund When A Package Is Sent To The Wrong Address

Has one of your packages been sent to the wrong address? If this happens, you need to do something about it promptly. Don’t waste time because you only have so much time to file a claim. Visit Amazon’s website and log into your account.

Once you’ve done that, you should check your order history. Find the food items (or whatever item it is) in question and click the button confirming you had a problem with your order.

Then, you should be able to request a refund for the item in question. Provide as much information as possible to increase the likelihood that you’ll get a refund. Click the submit button and wait for Amazon to process your refund.

Can You Keep An Amazon Package That Isn’t Yours?

In the United States, recipients are allowed to keep unsolicited merchandise. If you receive a package that isn’t yours, you can likely keep it. However, it is wise to keep the package for several days because the delivery driver may come back for it. If they do, you’ll want to give them the package.

If nobody returns for the package after a few days, feel free to open it. You can also consider donating it if you don’t feel good about keeping it.

Summary

Have you received a package that isn’t addressed to you or anyone in your household? Although you may be tempted to keep it, you must remember that someone spent hard-earned money buying it and they might need it. Therefore, it is wise to get in touch with Amazon to ensure they can rectify the problem. If you don’t know the recipient, call Amazon. Once you’ve done that, they’ll send someone to pick up the item and deliver it to the correct person.