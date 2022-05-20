Learning something new or deepening your knowledge on a particular subject in the hustle of the everyday routine alongside work or studies is a bit of a challenge. Though some people struggle with digesting audio content, for millions of users podcasts have become a great way to squeeze in some usefulness and joy of learning in between your daily tasks, while queuing, driving, doing sports, or washing the dishes. Here is a collection of top-10 podcasts targeting AI, data science, and machine learning as key components of the most promising and trendy technological field of our century.

If you’re looking for some quality ML and AI podcast content presented by the field professionals TWiML&AI is the right channel to start off with. Every week Sam Charrington leads a 40-50 minute talk with scientists, researchers, executives, professors, and other experts deeply involved in the subject. Complicated topics are clearly put for listeners trying to immerse into the maze of data science.

“Looking for a credible source of data-related scientific and practical discussions, try O’Reilly. The podcast will be a great find for those who search for day-to-day solutions and data science applications explained in 30 to 50 minutes by industry aces. The selection of guest speakers is really exciting as well as the range of topics touched upon. “

Polina Dovnar, a Data Scientist at InData Labs

To get a clear understanding of current AI trends, approaches, and applications in a variety of business industries, add this one to your listening checklist. Among a vast variety of podcasts on AI, the one hosted by Daniel Faggella has established itself as a staple. Every week you’ll get a 20-30 minute portion of first-hand information on AI applications, tips, news, and challenges faced by the field professionals.

In their weekly episodes, Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer focus on the development in the AI and ML domain, converting complex technical ideas into amusing digestible content. The podcast does its work in sorting out tons of AI-related information and serving the most relevant and useful content to the listener. Guest experts sprinkle the show with industry insights, bringing real value to the podcast followers.

#5 Talking Machines

Machine learning is a fascinating field of research that captivates people from all over the world. Tote Bag Productions has created a truly brilliant podcast show that details on ML and brings answers to the most topical questions, immersing listeners into the world of machines and robots. Although their latest talk was released in September 2021, they’ve got 110 great episodes to listen to while waiting for the upcoming ones.

This AI podcast is a gem for those looking for relatively short and light talks on how, why, and where artificial intelligence works. Hosted by a data scientist and an engineer, the show is perceived as a friendly conversation seasoned with jokes and fun stories. The hosts’ professional background allows them to juggle complicated terms and topics with ease making them sound close and approachable to a listener.

If you haven’t had a reason to wait for Mondays, we’ve got you one – wait for weekly Practical AI podcast updates. The channel aims to introduce AI to people of every walk of life, showing that artificial intelligence is closer to each of us than it might seem. Practical AI approaches the technology from the side of its real-life application. The talk engages not only scientists and engineers but also students and amateurs who can explain AI from a different perspective.

Looking at AI on a bigger scale, you might find Eye on A.I. worth your time and attention. The podcast guests include major field experts who bring feasible changes to the world we live in. Once in two weeks, a new episode highlights crucial advancements and discoveries recently made in the field of ML and AI. Understanding the everyday-life impact of the new technologies is important but seeing the bigger picture is also a must.

The episodes of DataFramed are built around personalities in AI and data science. The podcast tries to gather all the goodness under its roof by interviewing the brightest people in the field, looking into real-life case studies, and explaining tips and tricks used by data scientists to face cross-industry challenges. If you’re a fan of data, the channel will top your podcasts list.

Last but not least ML and AI podcast to pay attention to. While some channels focus more on entertainment, Machine Learning Guide provides full-scale audio lessons on the basics of machine learning and related subjects. The talks are targeted at advanced listeners looking for a serious source of structured scientific and practical ML content.

Wrapping Up

AI podcasts are an excellent source of useful, approachable, and enjoyable content laid out by top-notch field experts. The variety of channels covering machine learning, AI, and data science domain allows every user to find something to his taste and level of understanding, broadening both personal and career horizons.