For most adults, surgeries are a nightmare that they wouldn’t want to live through unless it’s life-threateningly necessary. One can only imagine the mental strain a child would have to go through at the thought of going for surgery, and more so what the child’s adult caregiver would be going through.

When coming from surgery, a new study hints that children that are exposed to general anesthesia are prone to further development of underlying behavioral problems they may be having. The findings of the anesthesia study aside, pediatric surgeries are essential, and by being done at an early age, they shape how the child’s future will turn out.

Types of Surgeries That Children Undergo

Just like in adults, children may undergo either minor or major surgeries, with the decision to necessitate the procedure being influenced by the severity of the medical situation the child is in. The part of the body that’s affected also influences whether surgery is regarded as major or minor.

For a pediatric surgery to be classified as major surgery, the commonly affected areas include the head, abdomen, chest, and neck. Some of the expected major pediatric surgeries include the following:

Correction of developmental abnormalities in the lungs, intestines, or larger digestive tract.

Repair spinal and nervous system abnormalities resulting from fetal developmental anomalies or injuries sustained from external trauma.

Removal of cancerous tissue like brain tumors: Minor pediatric surgeries are done in an outpatient setting, which does not necessarily require the child to be admitted. When a child undergoes a minor surgery, they are usually allowed to go back home on the same day. They would only be required to stay overnight in the event of a complication or need for further examination.

Some of the most common minor pediatric surgeries include:

Repair or removal of skin lesions

Repair of minor bone fractures: Most bone fractures on children’s limbs result from injury and are caused by bone structure complications in some rare cases.

Hernia surgery: A Hernia occurs because a child is born with a groin hole. A Hernia surgery involves a surgeon closing the naturally occurring hole to prevent the intestines from falling through.

Another type of pediatric surgery is Elective Surgery. Like in adults, pediatric elective surgery is one that the child’s adult caregiver decides that the child should undergo. One of the most common elective pediatric surgeries all over the world is male circumcision. Due to its cultural significance in most societies, male circumcision is preferably done at the child’s infant stage due to the fast healing.

Otoplasty is among the other common elective pediatric surgeries. Otoplasty is a cosmetic ear surgery that changes the shape, size, or position of the patient’s ears. Before the otoplasty surgery, the patient’s ears are usually of sound health, with all the internal structures being intact and functioning correctly.

When done in a pediatric setting, child preparation for otoplasty is essential in ensuring that your child comes out okay from the procedure. Here are tips on how to prepare your child psychologically for their otoplasty and other minor or major surgeries they may be scheduled for.

Planning for Your Child’s Surgery

The preparation strategies usually depend on the child’s age and how much they’re likely to understand the situation when it comes to pediatric surgeries. Regardless of the age, children are bound to be subject to mental stress before or after their surgery.

Infants between 0 to 2 years

For infants, one of the most significant sources of stress during their surgery and hospital stay is usually separated from their parents. Even when provided with an alternative caregiver who will be with them throughout their hospital stay, infants are generally disturbed by unfamiliar faces. Changes in their usual routines and surroundings are also another cause of stress for infants during surgery.

To help your infant through their surgery and facilitate a speedy recovery, it is a good idea that you plan for someone who the child is familiar with to stay with them at the hospital. In most cases, either of the child’s parents chooses to remain behind with their little one.

During the actual surgery, it helps keep your child engaged, at least up to the time they’d be put under. You can keep the child entertained by either singing or talking to them. Right after the surgery, or the surgery, or at the time the anesthetic is expected to wear out, it would help if you’d be by your child’s side when they woke up.

Toddlers 2 to 5 years

Like infants, most toddlers are likely to be stressed out whenever they are left alone in new environments. The constant tense mood usually present in hospitals may be surprisingly easy for a toddler to pick up, often leaving them feeling terrified.

Being by your child’s side before and after the surgery may help them with easing into the situation and finding comfort in knowing that you’re by their side.

School-aged children and teenagers

By their age and improved understanding of life, children in this seemingly large age bracket are dealt with almost the same when preparing them for surgery. With school-aged children, the trick usually lies in talking to them about the surgery and making them understand that it’s necessary.

In some instances, especially with relatively older kids, one way to prepare them mentally is to give them an idea of what will be performed during the surgery. You can go about the process of educating them by playfully introducing them to the scientific terms of the procedures involved or the tools to be used in their surgery. Access to gadgets like phones or gaming consoles may help your child relax and ease into the situation.