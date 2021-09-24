Flutter began as an exciting startup until Google acquired it a few years later in 2015. Since then, it has become an open-source project using Dart programming language that many mobile app development companies have benefitted from. Flutter mobile app provides easy and fast code writing capabilities along with superior components that offer an enhanced user experience. It also began supporting desktop, web and embedded apps from the singular codebase. Now with lesser code, we get fewer bugs. That’s something Flutter app developers swear by when they vouch for app development.

Let’s go into a bit of detail regarding Flutter. The Flutter code is compiled Ahead-Of-Time or AOT into its corresponding native code when it’s in release mode. This allows Flutter access to communicate with the platform relieving them from the JavaScript bridge requirement. It provides a few beneficial facets, such as enhanced startup times, thereby boosting overall performances. But when in development mode, Flutter code compiles Just-In-Time (JIT). This makes it possible for it to quickly hot-reload or restart.

Having said that, Flutter isn’t the only one providing such benefits. There have been newer languages that are object-oriented, faster than and as powerful as flutter. Mature technologies such as C# or JavaScript power Xamarin or React Native respectively have made Flutter lose out in many cases. Let us understand the best pros and cons of Flutter mobile application development and see for ourselves.

The advantages of using the Flutter mobile app

1. Write once Deploy anywhere

Let us start with brass tacks here. The primary reason Flutter became so popular since its existence was the concept of Write once deployed anywhere. Irrespective of the platform you are using in the backend, you only need one codebase to get the job done in Flutter. All cross-platform frameworks are supposed to work that way, but Flutter simplifies the process immensely. The results hence derived are optimum and hassle-free. Flutter also provides a number of customary widgets that help Flutter app developers create useful prototypes with ease.

Google utilized Flutter in the best manner to come up with the concept of Ambient Computing. It’s an idea that allows Flutter-based apps to be available anywhere we require them to. Hence, all limitations based on devices were lifted owing to the perks of Flutter mobile app development.

2. Hot reload

The next hot topic that falls under Flutter mobile app development pros is interesting, hot reload. Hot reload from Flutter is a fantastic development tool that does wonders for Flutter app developers by saving lots of hours. For the unaware, hot reload allows coders to make required changes to their codebase and deploy them in real-time. Hence, in designer-developer sessions or during app tweaks, you can easily try out newer stuff in your app. No need to reboot the app in its entirety for the changes to take place. Simple changes such as changing icons or pixel color can be done in the blink of your eye. All those times when coders had to restart the app to try a simple change have been done away with by hot reload. Flutter provides you with the best of hot reload.

3. Faster development time

With these exceptional benefits, Flutter app development company has improved its time requirements considerably. Flutter mobile app development saves efforts, time, and money. Like another cross-platform tech, you save time not building a separate code base for iOS and Android. Other features such as hot reload and widgets help developers code faster and implement features in a much lesser time window.

4. Easy maintenance

As Flutter apps uses a single codebase across all platforms, updates are easier to roll out. Hence maintenance activities become simpler and seamless. Updates on both Android and iOS platforms can occur simultaneously, hence, decreasing changes required in backend infrastructure. Problems owing to synchronization and implementation seldom occur when you do not have to work across platforms. Once you publish your app, you can focus all your efforts on expanding your user base and enhancing offerings. App maintenance and bug fixes become seamless with Flutter mobile app development.

Cons of Flutter mobile app development

The cons of Flutter aren’t as much as cons as they are limitations. The Flutter community is continually working hard to resolve these limitations and extend their essence further.

1. Still a nascent technology

Suppose you compare Flutter with other technology and frameworks. It’s still relatively younger. While its youth might provide a market edge initially, the chances of its evolution might jeopardize this edge in the near future. The way this technology evolves is concerning and might not always agreed with the market demands of future years. With Google backing it strongly, one can expect such a catastrophe to not happen, and Flutter remains as relevant it is today.

2. Absence of Platform-specific feel

Flutter enables us to run a highly productive app in both iOS and Android using a single codebase. This also deprives it of a platform-specific feel that purists might raise a concern about. Unless you design two separate applications, you cannot stick to Material Design principles on Apple Design System on iOS or Androids.

3. The immaturity of dart

Compared to Kaitlin and swift, the dart is a pretty immature programming language with fewer and underdeveloped features. Many might argue that it is technically a step back from Swift and Kaitlin.

4. Heavier apps

Flutter mobile apps are larger in size and might take longer to load onto the system. It also means longer updates and downloads times.

When is Flutter most effective?

Flutter, like any other technological aspect, has its share of pros and cons. Although the pros heavily outweigh the cons, it is somewhat limited by them to a certain extent. Some might opine that Flutter lacks the maturity to be able to support complex projects. Startups and MVPs can benefit from the quick-fix features of Flutter mobile app development. New technologies follow this common pattern which works out quite well for most.

In cases where Flutter mobile app Development Company is not sure about the concept of any mobile app, they hire Flutter app developers to build their corresponding MVPs. This provides an idea if they are going the right way with the app development.

Conclusion

When an organization like Google backs a technological framework, you have fewer choices but to support it. Flutter mobile app development provides so many advantages that its limitations are hardly impactful. In fact, with time, these can be turned into solutions that benefit the end users more.