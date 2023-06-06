If you are a fan of American football, you might have heard of the nickname “Babytron” given to one of the most promising young players in the league. But what does it mean and what race is Babytron? In this article, we will explore the origin and significance of this nickname, as well as the background and achievements of the player who bears it.

Who is Babytron?

Babytron is the nickname of **Tee Higgins**, a wide receiver for the **Cincinnati Bengals**. He was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Clemson University, where he won a national championship and set several school records. He wears the number 85 jersey, which was previously worn by Bengals legend Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco).

Higgins is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has a rare combination of size, speed, strength and agility that makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He can run past defenders, outjump them for contested catches, break tackles and make spectacular plays after the catch. He has been compared to some of the best receivers in NFL history, such as Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.

Where Does the Nickname Come From?

The nickname “Babytron” was given to Higgins by his former Clemson teammate and current Houston Texans quarterback **Deshaun Watson**. Watson was impressed by Higgins’ physical attributes and skills, and thought he resembled Calvin Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest receivers of all time. Johnson played for the Detroit Lions from 2007 to 2015 and was nicknamed “Megatron” after the leader of the evil robots in the Transformers franchise.

Watson started calling Higgins “Babytron” as a sign of respect and admiration, and the nickname stuck. Higgins embraced it and even got a tattoo of it on his left arm. He also uses it as his social media handle on Twitter and Instagram.

What Race is Babytron?

Higgins was born on January 18, 1999 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is an African American with some Native American ancestry. According to Ancestry.com, his maternal grandmother was a member of the Cherokee tribe. Higgins has said that he is proud of his heritage and that it gives him strength and motivation.

Higgins grew up in a single-parent household with his mother Camillia Stewart, who worked as a nurse. He also has a younger brother named Tylee. Higgins faced many challenges and hardships in his childhood, such as poverty, violence and racism. He used football as an outlet and a way to escape from his troubles. He also credits his mother for being his biggest inspiration and supporter.

Higgins attended Oak Ridge High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball. He was a four-star recruit and received offers from several prestigious college programs, such as Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee. He ultimately chose Clemson because of its winning culture and family atmosphere.

What are His Accomplishments?

Higgins had a remarkable college career at Clemson, where he played for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. He helped the Tigers win two ACC championships and one national championship in 2018. He also broke several school records, such as most career receiving touchdowns (27), most receiving touchdowns in a season (13) and most receiving yards in a championship game (182).

Higgins decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Bengals with the 33rd overall pick, becoming the first player from Clemson to be drafted by Cincinnati. He signed a four-year contract worth $8.6 million with a $3.6 million signing bonus.

Higgins had an impressive rookie season with the Bengals, despite playing with three different quarterbacks due to injuries. He formed a dynamic duo with fellow rookie Joe Burrow, who was drafted first overall by the Bengals. Higgins finished the season with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, ranking second among all rookie receivers in each category. He also broke the Bengals’ rookie record for most receptions in a season, previously held by Cris Collinsworth.

Higgins is expected to have an even better sophomore season with the Bengals, as he continues to develop his chemistry with Burrow and learn from veteran receiver Tyler Boyd. He has also added some muscle mass to his frame during the offseason, making him more durable and explosive.

Higgins has already established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the NFL, and has earned the respect and admiration of fans, teammates and opponents alike. He has also proven that he is more than just a nickname, and that he has the potential to become one of the best receivers in the league.

Conclusion

Tee Higgins, aka Babytron, is a rising star in the NFL who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is an African American with some Native American ancestry, and he grew up in Tennessee. He got his nickname from his former Clemson teammate Deshaun Watson, who thought he resembled Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron. Higgins has shown remarkable skills and production as a receiver, and has broken several records in college and in the NFL. He is one of the most promising young players in the league, and has a bright future ahead of him.