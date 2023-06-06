Have you ever heard of the riddle that asks “what comes once in a year twice in a month”? It is a simple but tricky question that can stump many people. In this article, we will explore the origin and meaning of this riddle, as well as its answer and some variations.

The Origin of the Riddle

The riddle “what comes once in a year twice in a month” is believed to have originated from an old English nursery rhyme called “A Tisket A Tasket”. The rhyme goes like this:

A tisket a tasket

A green and yellow basket

I wrote a letter to my love

And on the way I dropped it

I dropped it, I dropped it

And on the way I dropped it

A little boy he picked it up

And put it in his pocket

The last line of the rhyme can be changed to different questions, such as “what comes once in a year twice in a month” or “what has a face and two hands but no arms or legs”. These questions are meant to challenge the listener to think creatively and logically.

The Meaning of the Riddle

The riddle “what comes once in a year twice in a month” is based on the English alphabet. The answer is the letter E, which appears once in the word “year” and twice in the word “month”. The riddle is clever because it uses words that have different numbers of letters and syllables, making it harder to notice the pattern.

The Variations of the Riddle

The riddle “what comes once in a year twice in a month” has many variations that use different words or phrases. For example, some of them are:

– What comes once in a minute twice in a moment but never in a thousand years?

– What comes once in June twice in July but not at all in August?

– What comes once in blue moon twice in every week but never in hundred years?

The answer to all of these variations is also the letter E. The trick is to find words that have different lengths and sounds, but share the same letter E.

The Benefits of Solving Riddles

Solving riddles like “what comes once in a year twice in a month” can be fun and rewarding. They can also improve your cognitive skills, such as memory, attention, logic, creativity, and vocabulary. According to Psychology Today, riddles can stimulate your brain and enhance your mental fitness. They can also boost your mood and reduce stress by providing a sense of accomplishment and amusement.

So next time you encounter a riddle like “what comes once in a year twice in a month”, don’t hesitate to give it a try. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it and how much you learn from it.