Getting into a motorcycle accident can have devastating consequences. While car or truck drivers and passengers are protected by airbags and other advanced safety features, motorcycle riders have nothing between their bodies and the pavement but, hopefully, some protective gear.

When a rider is seriously injured in an accident, the first thing he or she should do is hire a motorcycle accident lawyer. Read on to find out why.

Accurately Assigning Liability

Traffic laws are applied in the same way to motorcyclists and drivers, but unfortunately, there tends to be prejudice against motorcycle riders. It’s often the case that injured riders are assigned blame for aspects of the crash that were caused by the other driver’s negligence. Even when it’s clear who is liable for the crash, insurance companies often use the fact that the injured rider chose to travel by motorcycle, which offers less protection than a car, to imply that he or she is fully or partially to blame for any injuries.

Proving driver negligence after an accident is one of the keys to obtaining fair and necessary compensation. Motorcycle accident lawyers can help their clients identify and overcome the prejudices against motorcyclists so that injured riders can get the compensation they deserve.

Negotiating With Insurance Companies

Most crash victims don’t want to go to court unless they have to. That shouldn’t mean injured riders have to settle for compensation packages that won’t cover 100% of the damages they suffered as a result of their accidents. While automotive insurance companies are notorious for using prejudice against motorcyclists as leverage to provide embarrassingly low offers, lawyers help riders get the compensation they deserve.

Every insurance company has a team of lawyers. Injured motorcycle riders who enter into negotiations without legal counsel are always at a disadvantage. The fact that accident lawyers have experience with negotiating means that insurance companies are more likely to offer reasonable compensation packages and the cases are less likely to go to court.

Documents and Evidence

The most important step an injured rider can take following a motorcycle crash is to collect evidence. Unfortunately, though, many riders sustain serious injuries that force them to take ambulances to an emergency room instead of staying on the scene to file a police report, take pictures, and talk to witnesses. An accident lawyer can help to collect evidence, including witness statements, police reports, photos of the scene, and expert testimony, to build a solid case.

Obtaining Fair Compensation

The primary reason that motorcycle riders hire lawyers after serious crashes is that they want to maximize their compensation packages. Lawyers can accurately establish damages, which can include:

Past, present, and future medical bills

Repair or replacement of damaged bikes

Loss of employment

Pain and suffering

Ongoing therapy costs

Loss of consortium

Training costs to get established in a new career in the event of permanent disability

A fair compensation package will do more than just give the injured rider enough money to pay medical bills, so no accident victim should settle for less than it takes to get back on his or her feet.

Schedule a Consultation Today

After seeking medical care, the next step any accident victim should take is to call a local motorcycle accident attorney to schedule a consultation. This initial meeting gives accident victims a chance to present information about their cases, ask questions, and get a clear idea of their options moving forward.