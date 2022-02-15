Due to the uncertainty of life, having adequate life insurance coverage is essential. Life insurance refers to a contract entered upon between the insured and the insurance company. It states that the insurer promises to pay a certain amount of money to the beneficiary designated in the contract after the policy holder’s death or the insured. When you have coverage, you can ensure a secure future for your family in case of an unfortunate event.

Although you expect your current policy to last through a lifetime, it may no longer be enough as you deal with life changes over time. In such a case, you may have to update your policy and increase your coverage to ensure your family can have a stable financial situation even when you’ve passed away.

Below are the six signs you need to raise your life insurance coverage:

1. When You’re Starting A Family

Getting married can be considered a significant life decision. This is because you promise to share your life with your spouse-to-be. But during the marriage, your costs of living also increase. For example, you and your spouse may have decided to buy a house, get a new car, or take out a loan to start up a small business. All these undertakings can take up a huge portion of your combined income.

Because of this, it’s best to add extra life insurance coverage from your reliable provider after getting married. Doing so can give you peace of mind knowing your spouse can receive financial support after your passing.

2. When You Have A Child

Welcoming a new family member can be an exciting and joyful experience. However, raising a child can be costly. Aside from their daily basic needs, you also have to support their academic needs and other expenses.

Hence, if you’re a breadwinner, you probably need to upgrade your life insurance coverage as soon as the baby is coming. That way, your spouse may be able to support your kid if something unexpected happens to you. The life insurance proceeds can be used to take care of your child’s educational needs without any problem.

3. When Your Income Has Increased

Many people believe that they can use their insurance plans to replace their lost income when they pass away. That being said, it can also be a good idea to add coverage to your existing life insurance policy if you’ve just received a raise in your income. By doing this, you can guarantee your family’s financial future after your death.

4. When You Take Care Of Your Parents Who Require Medical Care

Another sign you have to increase your life insurance coverage is when you’re about to take care of your parents who have medical care requirements. If they depend on you to sustain their daily needs, you may need a considerable amount of money to keep up with the expenses even after you die.

Thus, to make sure your parents can manage their hospitalization expenses in a few years, you should upgrade your insurance coverage right away. This will also give you peace of mind because you know your parents are well taken care of even if you’re not around anymore.

5. When Your Family’s Lifestyle Has Changed

One of the common reasons for buying a life insurance policy is to ensure adequate financial support for your family when you’re no longer around. This means that when your family’s lifestyle has changed due to improved cash flow or being debt-free, find time to upgrade your insurance policy as soon as possible. That way, the amount of money your family receives from the insurance can sufficiently cover your loved one’s lifestyle needs.

6. When You’re Up For Retirement

Your regular income in the early years can help support your family’s needs. It can also help you save money for your retirement. However, once you’re about to reach your retirement age, you may have to start thinking about what will happen to you and your spouse once you retire.

So, if you want to protect your spouse and family against financial woes when you die, now is the time to increase your life insurance coverage. When you have a sufficient insurance policy, you can provide for them in the coming years until their old age.

Bottom Line

When significant changes are happening in your family’s life, updating your life insurance coverage would make a lot of sense. It can help ensure your loved ones are financially protected when an unfortunate event happens.

Therefore, to make sure you’re doing the update at the right time, it’s best to keep the signs mentioned above in mind. Doing so can provide you with peace of mind about the kind of legacy you want to leave behind for your family when you’re gone.