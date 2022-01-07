The education sector is going through a rapid transformation. It is no more a slow-paced industry that works at its own pace and convenience. In fact, it has become a competitive sector where every educational institute is striving to attract maximum students for enrollment. This kind of scenario requires schools and colleges to be on their toes when communicating with their customers (students in this particular case) and develop relations lasting on their minds. This is where Customer Relationship Management software comes in handy. It is a tool that provides a holistic look at all your current and prospective customers, their changing needs, contact information, keeps a tab on their evolving behaviour, and helps you categorize them in buckets for targeted communication.

A CRM undertakes a range of functions, but the most important ones are inquiry and admission management, admission notification, student communication, enrollment management, analytics, and reporting. School CRM is customized software that helps schools and colleges manage the entire process from inquiry to enrollment, to managing alumni relations and beyond. Not only does it streamline several time-consuming processes, but it also provides several other benefits to make managing students and parents relations efficient.

Advantages of School CRM

Keep track of the students

Education CRM allows you to keep track of each student passing through the enrollment funnel. It provides all the important data to make your work more efficient and provides the right information about making your admission process easy and smooth.

Automation saves cost

Automation of cumbersome tasks helps in saving a lot of person-hours that can be spent in doing more productive, actionable efforts. CRM frees a large part of your workforce to concentrate on processes that require strategic thinking rather than spending hours doing repeated, manual work.

Helps create targeted marketing strategies

A good CRM will help you know your customers well. It provides information about where the students are getting information about your school from, which community members are engaging with you more, and where they are coming from. This information about the demographics of your customers will help you create more targeted marketing efforts. If you know where and whom to reach out to, you can concentrate your effort on that particular target audience, giving you better results.

Build customized, personalized communication strategy

Through a CRM, you can find out which student is in which stage of the admission process and create customized and personalized communication channels using this information. Depending on where they are in the enrollment funnel, you can send them personalized emails, and messages. This creates a strong sense of connection amongst prospective customers, increasing enrollment.

Get process feedback and insight

When you have detailed information about the enrollment process, you can check where students are dropping out and why. This will help you enhance the admission process and fill in the required gaps. It will make you future ready to face bigger challenges.

Top reasons why you need a School CRM

Technology is supposed to make our lives easier, and if a school CRM can do that for you, then why not implement it? Here are top reasons why you should have an education CRM for your institute:

Inquiry management made efficient

During the admission season, leads could be pouring in from different sources including websites, social media, text messages, phone calls, chats, etc. You don’t want to lose out on any of these leads. You would want to respond to them as soon as possible. While doing it manually could be a herculean task, an effective CRM can make this easy and simple. It has features that capture all the leads from different sources and distribute them to the right people within the school management. This makes responding to the leads more efficient.

Multiple communication platforms

Communicating with different students based in various locations is not easy. You might be required to text one student, call the other, and send an email to another. Doing it individually can be a time and energy-sapping exercise. You might even miss out on contacting a particular lead. But a good CRM has different communication channels integrated into one system so that you don’t have to juggle between different screens to locate and execute your plans.

Effective integration of other apps

Integrating CRM with other apps was a difficult task. But that’s the thing of the past now. Present-day CRMs are quite easy to integrate with third-party apps and work just fine. This not only makes communication easier but also fast-track several other tasks.

Data analysis and report generation

How do you analyze whether your efforts were made in the right direction? What is the way to find out if your marketing strategy worked and you reached the desired candidates? Data. School CRM can provide you with detailed reports and in-depth data for number crunching and analysis about how your efforts fared and where you need to improve.

