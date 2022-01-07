CRO is a slightly advanced marketing concept in the field of digital marketing. CRO stands for Conversion Rate Optimization. The core lies in how to increase the number of conversions coming in through the existing traffic and budgets.

CRO is an extremely important concept if you want to increase the number of consumers without increasing your investment. The strategies are really simple yet highly effective which make a large difference in your conversion ratio.

5 CRO Strategies & Techniques For Your Business

Insert CTAs in Blogs

Calls to action are an important part of lead generation through blogs. Your blogs might be attracting huge traffic and thus makes it an excellent opportunity to convert these users into leads and ultimately into consumers. You can consider adding CTAs in banners offering a free product/service to get them familiar with your brand.

Text-based CTAs are also very popular. You can draw some attention by making the hyperlink bold or adding a quote feature. But you must pay attention to where the CTAs are placed. They should not look gimmicky or forced. Naturally placed CTAs that provide users with benefits are more preferred.

A/B Testing on Landing Pages

This might look like a basic strategy but it’s significant when it comes to CRO. To boost your rate, you need to test some changes on the same audience. Make changes on your landing pages like colors, copy changes, button placement, etc. See which landing page brings you more conversions.

A single A/B test might not be enough for you to draw accurate results. Hence, consider using A/B testing 2-3 times before you conclude which features worked the best in your favor. Such tests help you optimize landing pages and appeal to the same pool of audience getting you better clicks and conversions.

Use Chatbots

Another popular CRO strategy is using chatbots on all your web pages and customizing the journey in each. According to the nature of the page, you should be using a chatbot framework that will suit the best to the incoming user.

By automating and customizing your chatbots, you will be able to attract higher-quality leads who are most likely to convert into paying consumers. Avoid sounding too selly in chatbots. Think of the user first. This approach is guaranteed to help you attract higher leads that are useful. These leads can be further nurtured and pushed further into the funnel faster with a good CMS (Customer Management Software) in place.

Add Sticky Headers & Footers

A sticky header/footer is something that follows a user throughout the page while they’re scrolling. It’s a good way to subconsciously push the reader towards taking an action. Generally, these sticky headers/footers either encourage users to call in case of any query or sign up for a free offer.

Generally, the text-based CTAs can be more promotional but try keeping the sticky headers/footers more user-friendly. Something that is beneficial to them. This will help you bring them into the funnel instead of them just exiting the page.

Remarketing

A very common digital marketing strategy that also qualifies under CRO is remarketing. From the traffic that you generate on your website or social media, there’s a section of the audience that has shown some interest by taking some action or spending significant time on products/services.

This is an indication that they’re highly interested users. So if you want to increase your conversions, don’t run after the entire audience. Consider remarketing to this small pool of users who are most likely to convert and give you sales. This enhances your CRO without investing much.

Before we end,

