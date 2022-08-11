Honestly, the transition period from school to college to university to the job is no less than a rollercoaster ride. To choose a particular career direction, you must rely on your rationale and theoretical thinking.

If you have a solid inclination toward Digital Marketing, opting for a Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing might be the best bet! These courses enable the learners to pursue their dream careers without hassles or hindrances. You can now establish yourself as one of the well-reputed industry leaders in this highly volatile market.

Stay tuned to this article from top to bottom to learn more about the course, career options, syllabus, and salary. If you find this write-up informative and valuable, share it with other aspiring Digital Marketers. Let’s get started.

What is PGDM in Digital Marketing?

Digital Marketing strategies will help you thrive in this competitive industry; this is a universal fact that can’t be denied. However, you must build a strong foundation to shine by outshining others. This is where a PGDM Course in Digital Marketing can be beneficial. By undergoing this program, you can harness the potential while leveraging its impact on your consumers. Showcasing your products and attracting enough engagement has never been easier before. All you need to do is hone your marketing skills, and that’s it.

You can choose to tap into the PGDM Course if:

You are a marketing enthusiast.

You are a student willing to use brand-new technologies to market your services and products.

You are a student with a programming background aiming to use your previous knowledge in Digital Marketing.

Looking for a credible and reliable PGDM course provider might seem like a real task. A PGDM Course comes with an array of benefits. Some of them are:

Personality development

Better career opportunities

Networking opportunities

Chance to get high remuneration

Build leadership qualities

Apart from that, a PGDM course in Digital Marketing will allow you to develop a wide range of skill sets such as:

Search Engine Optimization

Keywords Research and Management

Website Management and Optimization

Search Psychology

URL Management

Advanced Ad Features

Campaign and Ad Group Organization

Language Targeting

Social Media Strategy

Online Reputation Management

A solid career in Digital Marketing is gratifying. What are you waiting for? Pull up the socks and slay on the top.

What kinds of jobs can you secure through this course?

Now, let’s take a quick look at some of the job opportunities you can grab by undergoing a Digital Marketing Course:

Digital Marketing Manager

A PGDM in Digital Marketing will allow you to embark on a professional journey as a Digital Marketing Manager. Some of the roles will include:

Monitoring and developing campaigns.

Managing and planning social media platforms.

Identifying the latest technologies and trends.

Social Media Marketing Manager

As a Social Media Marketing Manager, you must carry out the following responsibilities:

Maintaining online customer relations.

Providing marketing information.

Developing new approaches for market development.

SEO Specialist

Almost all companies look for an SEO Specialist who is potent enough to do the following things:

Running pay-per-click or PPC campaigns.

Boosting the visibility of the official website of a company.

Writing content for web pages.

According to Statistics, Google has over 85% of the search engine market in this current era. 75% of the Digital Marketers feel that their SEO tactics are highly effective.

Copywriting Specialist

As a professional Copywriter, you will have to focus on the following tasks:

Writing attractive and precise copy with a distinct voice.

Edit and proofread copy.

Source images and other content.

Content Writer

Content writers enjoy high demand in this field of Digital Marketing. Their roles include

Writing content for social media.

Updating website content as required.

Ensuring consistency related to fonts, images, style, and tone.

Email Marketing Specialist

An Email Marketing Specialist is supposed to take care of the following tasks:

Writing well-written copy.

Distributing emails with the help of automation software.

Conceptualizing marketing campaigns.

What is the syllabus of PGDM in Digital Marketing?

Here, you will come across the entire syllabus of PGDM in Digital Marketing. Stay tuned.

Course- Fundamentals of Digital Marketing and Advanced SEO

Introduction to Digital Marketing

Section 1- Fundamental Concepts of Digital Marketing

Introduction to Digital Marketing

History of Digital Marketing

Developing and Nurturing a Digital Culture

Where Is Digital Marketing Headed

Global Impact of Digital Marketing

Section 2- Customer Lifecycle

Acquisition

Engagement

Conversion

Onboarding, Retention, and Expansion

Section 3- Marketing Technology

Mobile and IoT

Analytics

Challenges of an Offline-Online Experience

Section 4- The Future of Digital Marketing

A Peek into the Future

Search Engine Optimization Foundations

SEO Introduction

How Search Engine Works

Types of SEO

Keyword Research and Competitive Intelligence

On-Page Optimization

Off-Page Optimization

Duplicate Content

Design and Architecture

Local SEO

Algorithm Updates and SEO Changes

Integrating SEO with Other Disciplines

SEO Tools

How to Build a Successful Career in SEO

Search Engine Optimization Foundations Quiz

Advanced Search Engine Optimization

Introduction to SEO

How Search Engines Work

Keyword Research

On-Page Optimization

Website Management and Optimization

Off-Page SEO

Planning a New Website

Market Your Optimized Website

Analytics and Measurement

What’s Next Learning Path

Course- Pay-Per-Click (PPC)

Foundation PPC

Introduction

Introduction to Pay-Per-Click

Psychology of Search

Search Ads and Keyword Targeting

Increasing Reach with Display Networks

Reaching Target Audience

The Buying Funnel

Setting and Measuring Marketing Goals

How PPC Fits into the Digital Strategy

Reporting and Tracking

Advanced PPC

Psychology of Search

Buying Funnel

Understanding Keyword Organization

Keyword Match Types

Negative Keywords and Managing Search Terms

Keyword Research

Creating Compelling Ads

Advanced Ad Features

Ad Testing

Ad Extensions

Campaign Types, Budget and Reach

Location and Language Targeting

Introduction to Audience Types

How to Segment Data and Create Lists

Using Audience Lists to Reach Customers

Introduction to the Display Network

Display Targeting Options

Display Ad Formats

Setting and Measuring Goals

Bidding and Attribution

Reporting and Testing

Ad Group Organization

Campaign Organization

Working with Multiple Accounts

Introduction to Quality Store

Working with Quality Store

Quality Score Diagnosis and Pivot Tables

Setting Up Your PPC Strategy

Creating Your Account

Managing Your Account

Shopping and Video Campaigns

Automation and Other Tools

Course- Web Analytics

Foundation Web Analytics

Introduction to Digital Analytics

Organizational Maturity

Building Blocks

Managerial Perspectives of Digital Analytics

Key Performance Indicators

Segmentation

The Analysis Process

Marketing Management

Experimentation and Testing

Reports and Dashboards

The Digital Analytics Stack

Digital Analytics Foundations Quiz

Advanced Web Analytics

Introduction to Digital Analytics

Building Blocks

Fundamentals of Digital Analytics

Business Perspective

Methodology- Lean Six Sigma

Data Analysis Fundamentals

Analysis Perspective: Providing Insights

Enabling Capabilities

Managing Analytics

Audience

Acquisition

Behavior

Conversions Onboarding

Retention and Expansion

Advocacy

Privacy and Ethics

Wrapping Up

Course- Social Media Marketing

Social Media Foundations

Faculty Introduction

Introduction to Social Media

Social Media Strategy and Planning

Social Media Management Tools

Social Media Measurement and Reporting

Social Advertising

Advanced Social Media Marketing

Introduction to Social Media

Building a Sustainable Social Media Strategy

Converged Social Media

Content Marketing in a Social Media World

Visual Social Media

Understanding and Sparking Social Sharing

Storytelling as an Essential Part of Your Social Narrative

Influencer Marketing and Online Reputation Management

Social Media Selling

Social Media Measurement

Elective Course

Advanced Email Marketing

Advanced Content Marketing

Advanced Mobile Marketing

Brand Management

That’s it!

Salary Structure in Digital Marketing

Check out the Digital Marketing salary structure you can enjoy after choosing Digital Marketing as a career option.

SL NO. Digital Marketing Job Roles Salary Range in Rupees 1. Digital Marketing Manager Rs. 5,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000 2. Social Media Marketing Manager Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000 3. SEO Manager Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000 4. SEO Specialist Rs. 2,20,000 to Rs. 8,00,000 5. Web Designer and Developer Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 10,00,000 6. Content Writer Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 6,00,000 7. Social Media Specialist Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 10,00,000 8. Pay Per Click Analyst Rs. 2,50,000 to Rs. 6,00,000 9. Email Marketing Specialist Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 10. Copywriting Specialist Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 8,00,000

Hopefully, this article will help you enlighten yourself with some solid information and insights. PGDM in Digital Marketing can give you a career boost in no time. It’s time to steal the thunder among the lot.