Honestly, the transition period from school to college to university to the job is no less than a rollercoaster ride. To choose a particular career direction, you must rely on your rationale and theoretical thinking.
If you have a solid inclination toward Digital Marketing, opting for a Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing might be the best bet! These courses enable the learners to pursue their dream careers without hassles or hindrances. You can now establish yourself as one of the well-reputed industry leaders in this highly volatile market.
Stay tuned to this article from top to bottom to learn more about the course, career options, syllabus, and salary. If you find this write-up informative and valuable, share it with other aspiring Digital Marketers. Let’s get started.
What is PGDM in Digital Marketing?
Digital Marketing strategies will help you thrive in this competitive industry; this is a universal fact that can’t be denied. However, you must build a strong foundation to shine by outshining others. This is where a PGDM Course in Digital Marketing can be beneficial. By undergoing this program, you can harness the potential while leveraging its impact on your consumers. Showcasing your products and attracting enough engagement has never been easier before. All you need to do is hone your marketing skills, and that’s it.
You can choose to tap into the PGDM Course if:
- You are a marketing enthusiast.
- You are a student willing to use brand-new technologies to market your services and products.
- You are a student with a programming background aiming to use your previous knowledge in Digital Marketing.
Looking for a credible and reliable PGDM course provider might seem like a real task. A PGDM Course comes with an array of benefits. Some of them are:
- Personality development
- Better career opportunities
- Networking opportunities
- Chance to get high remuneration
- Build leadership qualities
Apart from that, a PGDM course in Digital Marketing will allow you to develop a wide range of skill sets such as:
- Search Engine Optimization
- Keywords Research and Management
- Website Management and Optimization
- Search Psychology
- URL Management
- Advanced Ad Features
- Campaign and Ad Group Organization
- Language Targeting
- Social Media Strategy
- Online Reputation Management
A solid career in Digital Marketing is gratifying. What are you waiting for? Pull up the socks and slay on the top.
What kinds of jobs can you secure through this course?
Now, let’s take a quick look at some of the job opportunities you can grab by undergoing a Digital Marketing Course:
Digital Marketing Manager
A PGDM in Digital Marketing will allow you to embark on a professional journey as a Digital Marketing Manager. Some of the roles will include:
- Monitoring and developing campaigns.
- Managing and planning social media platforms.
- Identifying the latest technologies and trends.
Social Media Marketing Manager
As a Social Media Marketing Manager, you must carry out the following responsibilities:
- Maintaining online customer relations.
- Providing marketing information.
- Developing new approaches for market development.
SEO Specialist
Almost all companies look for an SEO Specialist who is potent enough to do the following things:
- Running pay-per-click or PPC campaigns.
- Boosting the visibility of the official website of a company.
- Writing content for web pages.
According to Statistics, Google has over 85% of the search engine market in this current era. 75% of the Digital Marketers feel that their SEO tactics are highly effective.
Copywriting Specialist
As a professional Copywriter, you will have to focus on the following tasks:
- Writing attractive and precise copy with a distinct voice.
- Edit and proofread copy.
- Source images and other content.
Content Writer
Content writers enjoy high demand in this field of Digital Marketing. Their roles include
- Writing content for social media.
- Updating website content as required.
- Ensuring consistency related to fonts, images, style, and tone.
Email Marketing Specialist
An Email Marketing Specialist is supposed to take care of the following tasks:
- Writing well-written copy.
- Distributing emails with the help of automation software.
- Conceptualizing marketing campaigns.
What is the syllabus of PGDM in Digital Marketing?
Here, you will come across the entire syllabus of PGDM in Digital Marketing. Stay tuned.
- Course- Fundamentals of Digital Marketing and Advanced SEO
Introduction to Digital Marketing
Section 1- Fundamental Concepts of Digital Marketing
- Introduction to Digital Marketing
- History of Digital Marketing
- Developing and Nurturing a Digital Culture
- Where Is Digital Marketing Headed
- Global Impact of Digital Marketing
Section 2- Customer Lifecycle
- Acquisition
- Engagement
- Conversion
- Onboarding, Retention, and Expansion
Section 3- Marketing Technology
- Mobile and IoT
- Analytics
- Challenges of an Offline-Online Experience
Section 4- The Future of Digital Marketing
- A Peek into the Future
Search Engine Optimization Foundations
- SEO Introduction
- How Search Engine Works
- Types of SEO
- Keyword Research and Competitive Intelligence
- On-Page Optimization
- Off-Page Optimization
- Duplicate Content
- Design and Architecture
- Local SEO
- Algorithm Updates and SEO Changes
- Integrating SEO with Other Disciplines
- SEO Tools
- How to Build a Successful Career in SEO
- Search Engine Optimization Foundations Quiz
Advanced Search Engine Optimization
- Introduction to SEO
- How Search Engines Work
- Keyword Research
- On-Page Optimization
- Website Management and Optimization
- Off-Page SEO
- Planning a New Website
- Market Your Optimized Website
- Analytics and Measurement
- What’s Next Learning Path
Course- Pay-Per-Click (PPC)
Foundation PPC
- Introduction
- Introduction to Pay-Per-Click
- Psychology of Search
- Search Ads and Keyword Targeting
- Increasing Reach with Display Networks
- Reaching Target Audience
- The Buying Funnel
- Setting and Measuring Marketing Goals
- How PPC Fits into the Digital Strategy
- Reporting and Tracking
Advanced PPC
- Psychology of Search
- Buying Funnel
- Understanding Keyword Organization
- Keyword Match Types
- Negative Keywords and Managing Search Terms
- Keyword Research
- Creating Compelling Ads
- Advanced Ad Features
- Ad Testing
- Ad Extensions
- Campaign Types, Budget and Reach
- Location and Language Targeting
- Introduction to Audience Types
- How to Segment Data and Create Lists
- Using Audience Lists to Reach Customers
- Introduction to the Display Network
- Display Targeting Options
- Display Ad Formats
- Setting and Measuring Goals
- Bidding and Attribution
- Reporting and Testing
- Ad Group Organization
- Campaign Organization
- Working with Multiple Accounts
- Introduction to Quality Store
- Working with Quality Store
- Quality Score Diagnosis and Pivot Tables
- Setting Up Your PPC Strategy
- Creating Your Account
- Managing Your Account
- Shopping and Video Campaigns
- Automation and Other Tools
Course- Web Analytics
Foundation Web Analytics
- Introduction to Digital Analytics
- Organizational Maturity
- Building Blocks
- Managerial Perspectives of Digital Analytics
- Key Performance Indicators
- Segmentation
- The Analysis Process
- Marketing Management
- Experimentation and Testing
- Reports and Dashboards
- The Digital Analytics Stack
- Digital Analytics Foundations Quiz
Advanced Web Analytics
- Introduction to Digital Analytics
- Building Blocks
- Fundamentals of Digital Analytics
- Business Perspective
- Methodology- Lean Six Sigma
- Data Analysis Fundamentals
- Analysis Perspective: Providing Insights
- Enabling Capabilities
- Managing Analytics
- Audience
- Acquisition
- Behavior
- Conversions Onboarding
- Retention and Expansion
- Advocacy
- Privacy and Ethics
- Wrapping Up
Course- Social Media Marketing
Social Media Foundations
- Faculty Introduction
- Introduction to Social Media
- Social Media Strategy and Planning
- Social Media Management Tools
- Social Media Measurement and Reporting
- Social Advertising
Advanced Social Media Marketing
- Introduction to Social Media
- Building a Sustainable Social Media Strategy
- Converged Social Media
- Content Marketing in a Social Media World
- Visual Social Media
- Understanding and Sparking Social Sharing
- Storytelling as an Essential Part of Your Social Narrative
- Influencer Marketing and Online Reputation Management
- Social Media Selling
- Social Media Measurement
Elective Course
- Advanced Email Marketing
- Advanced Content Marketing
- Advanced Mobile Marketing
- Brand Management
That’s it!
Salary Structure in Digital Marketing
Check out the Digital Marketing salary structure you can enjoy after choosing Digital Marketing as a career option.
|SL NO.
|Digital Marketing Job Roles
|Salary Range in Rupees
|1.
|Digital Marketing Manager
|Rs. 5,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000
|2.
|Social Media Marketing Manager
|Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000
|3.
|SEO Manager
|Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 12,00,000
|4.
|SEO Specialist
|Rs. 2,20,000 to Rs. 8,00,000
|5.
|Web Designer and Developer
|Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 10,00,000
|6.
|Content Writer
|Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 6,00,000
|7.
|Social Media Specialist
|Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 10,00,000
|8.
|Pay Per Click Analyst
|Rs. 2,50,000 to Rs. 6,00,000
|9.
|Email Marketing Specialist
|Rs. 2,00,000 to Rs. 5,00,000
|10.
|Copywriting Specialist
|Rs. 3,00,000 to Rs. 8,00,000
Hopefully, this article will help you enlighten yourself with some solid information and insights. PGDM in Digital Marketing can give you a career boost in no time. It’s time to steal the thunder among the lot.
Leave a Reply