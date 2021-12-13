One of the most delicious drinks we can opt for is orange juice. A good orange juice always comes in handy. We can drink it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even between meals. It’s a natural drink that, if taken in moderation, is really beneficial for our health.

When we drink orange juice, we are not only enjoying a really refreshing drink, we are also enjoying a drink rich in nutrients and with a really nice texture. That’s why almost everyone likes to drink a good orange juice.

What is NFC juice?

Although we always think that there is only one variety of orange juice, this is not the case. There are different varieties and this time we are going to focus on explaining what NFC juice is.

We can define NFC juice as orange juice that does not come from concentrate. That means that it’s the variety of juice that comes directly from natural ingredients. To make it clear, we can say that NFC juices are those that are obtained directly from the juice that is obtained from the orange itself. If we talk about NFC juice, we are really talking about a variety of juice that is unadulterated, which means that the quality of the juice is very high.

As we have learned from the NFC juice experts at Zuvamesa, this variety of juice is sometimes also known as direct juice. Again we repeat that the juice is obtained directly from the juice of the oranges themselves, which are squeezed mechanically.

NFC juice is not treated, i.e. it can be considered as a natural drink. The only thing that is done is to pasteurize the juice, which means that the quality of the drink is not lost at any time.

What are concentrated juices?

In contrast to NFC juices, concentrated juices have to go through different stages to obtain the final results. In other words, they are actually manipulated juices that lose many properties along the way, which implies that they are gradually gaining market share over natural juices.

As the juice has to go through a series of stages, it ends up being orange juice, but it cannot be considered natural. To achieve this, the company that makes the juice has to squeeze the oranges. Once the liquid is obtained, the essences, flavoring substances and oils are removed. This results in a decaffeinated liquid.

With the remaining liquid, a powerful centrifuge is used to remove the remaining water. This concentrate is used to produce the juice concentrate we are talking about. In order to obtain this concentrate, a lot of orange juice is needed. This is because we can only keep one-seventh of the original liquid.

When the concentrate is obtained, what is done is to add everything that has been previously removed and thus ensure that it is preserved correctly. But as you have seen, the juice has to go through many stages and this means that the concentrated juice is far from being considered natural.

Main benefits of NFC orange juice

Now that you know what NFC juice and juice concentrate are, you’ve probably already realized that the NFC variety is the healthier and more recommended if you’re looking for a good experience. But so that you can see first-hand that NFC juice really is the best option, here are some of the benefits you’ll get when you drink a glass.

Price : as we have seen first hand, Zuvamesa ‘s NFC juices are not expensive at all. Despite being a natural juice, we can conclude that its price is very economical, which is why more and more people are opting for this alternative drink. The advantage of opting for this brand is that we can be sure that the juice is of the highest quality, thanks to the fact that it is made only with oranges from Valencian producers. It is a way of promoting the national economy and at the same time having the certainty of enjoying a natural drink. Europeans are well aware of this and always take the Zuvamesa brand into account when importing NFC juice.

Flavor : this is another of the many benefits of NFC juices. Because the juice does not have to go through hardly any steps, the taste can be said to be the closest to that of freshly squeezed juice. Compared to the taste of concentrated juice, it is very different. For this reason, people who try both options always opt for the NFC variety.

Nutritional properties : as NFC juice does not have to go through different stages of processing, the nutritional properties are lost in the process. This means that drinking it is accompanied by many health benefits. If you are one of those people who take care of themselves and want to enjoy all the properties of good orange juice, look no further. You have found the variety of juice that you really want to drink.

Safety: this variety of juice stands out for being very safe, thanks to the fact that it is always pasteurized. By eliminating pathogens, the risks are eliminated and this makes it a safe variety.

Drinking NFC orange juice is very beneficial for your health. But it should always be drunk in moderation. As with freshly squeezed juice, too much can be harmful. For this reason, experts recommend drinking one or two glasses a day at most. This way the body benefits and its properties cannot be turned against us.