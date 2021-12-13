Having a home in your name is a precious feeling all together. An experience of owning happiness for your loved ones is delightful and emotional. If you want to experience any such feeling, then it is important you start researching for the best home loan services. As it is a long-term commitment, it is advisable to conduct a proper market research and understand the various plans offered. There are various factors such as loan amount, interest rate, repayment time, credit score, collateral etc. which needs to be considered before finalizing on the avenue of loan.

Choosing a perfect bank for a home loan is an important decision. Following are the pointers that should be taken into consideration:

Interest Rate: Who likes to pay more interest? No-one. Have a proper understanding of the prevailing interest rates in the industry. You need to decide whether you should go with a floating interest rate or fixed. It is advised if the interest rate tends to increase, you must go for fixed and if it declines, go for floating rate. Karnataka Bank is one among the best bank for home loans offering KBL Xpress Home Loan which is digitally sanctioned, with minimum documentation required.

Processing fee: It is defined as a fee that a bank charges from the loan bearer to handle the entire loan application and process. This fee varies from bank to bank; however, RBI has set a range for this, i.e, 0 – 2.5% of the total loan amount. It is suggested to always prefer the bank which charges the lowest processing fee, as it helps in reducing the overall amount.

Documentation: No one wants to get involved in a lot of paperwork as it drains time and effort. Choose a bank which has a minimal documentation process. With the advancement in the technology, banks now digitally get the loan application and settlement process done. KBL Xpress Home Loan, a product from Karnataka Bank offers loan for construction / furniture / purchase of new site for your home. The process is digital and instant in principle sanction takes just 15 minutes (T&C). The bank ensures fast home loans with minimal paperwork and hassle-free process. Below mentioned are the documents required while applying for home loan:

Home loan application form

Government ID proof

Income & property related documents

Note: There may be additional documents required, as per the bank’s policy.

Prepayment charges: As per the RBI norms, no bank or other financial institution can charge prepayment charges, if the borrower has opted for floating rate of interest. In case of fixed interest rate, banks have the liberty to impose prepayment charges. Choose a bank which charges minimum prepayment charges, to reduce the overall loan expense amount.

Effective cost:

With home loan, comes different additional charges, which are known as the effective costs. These are the charges which have to be paid by the borrower to the lender and are non – refundable. Some of these costs are loan processing fee, legal opinion charges, property evaluation charges, verification fee, etc. The lower these charges are, the better is for the borrower. There are banks who either charge altogether for these costs or separately.

TAT (Turn Around Time):

TAT is the time taken by a bank to respond in respect to the processing and disbursement of the loan. Home loan is usually a long-term relation between the lender and the borrower, therefore it is always suggested to opt for a lender that is responsive and takes less time to initiate the application process and complete the sanction & disbursal process quickly.

Suitable EMI options:

Having the right Equated Monthly Installment plan plays a very important role as it structures how the borrower will be paying back the loan amount. Banks offer a lot of varied plans for the borrower to choose from the EMI plans, as per their convenience and needs. Also, this depends on the down payment amount. It is suggested to opt for an EMI plan which makes sure that the EMI amount does not exceed 45% of your total income.

Clarified conditions:

Choose for a bank that states all the terms, conditions and policy right before you apply for the loan. There has to be complete transparency between the lender and borrower as it is a contract in which no details should be either missed out or hidden. As the terms and policies are difficult for a layman to understand, it is the bank’s duty to make sure there is complete clarity. Here, the bank staff plays a very important role in how they manage and acknowledge every doubt of the borrower. This further develops trust and enhances brand equity.

Home Loan is a serious matter, as it leads you towards the happiness of having a home of your own. Conduct proper research before you finalize the bank you opt for home loan. Karnataka Bank’s Express Home Loan is a great way to finance the home of your dream. The sanction time is just 15 minutes, with respect to certain terms and conditions. The process involves no paperwork and is hassle free with ensuring online safety.