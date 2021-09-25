In 2018, liposuction was the second most common type of cosmetic surgery across the globe. Even in India, it is one of the most popular surgical procedures. And thanks to the various techniques that are available nowadays, the numbers are only increasing day by day.

Liposuction started with the traditional method that was an invasive procedure for the removal of fat deposits in the abdomen, thighs, neck, arms, hips, etc. But this conventional technique also had repercussions, such as long recovery time, unlimited restrictions over physical activities, pain in the body, irregular results, and a long downtime before you see the final results.

But thanks to advanced laser technology, removing fat from the body is not that complicated now.

Laser liposuction, also known as laser lipo, laser lipolysis, or laser-assisted liposuction is a fat loss technique that is non-invasive in nature. It requires no downtime, has negligible side effects, and is performed on an outpatient basis. Moreover, it provides astonishing results to everyone who wishes to enhance their body shape and contours in one go.

Though laser-assisted liposuction technology has been in existence for a very long time, many people are unaware of the specifics, like how it works, its risks, benefits, etc. And when you are planning to go under the knife, it is important that you understand everything about the procedure.

How does laser lipo work?

The basic mechanism of laser lipo is utilizing photothermal energy to target the fat tissues. When the laser energy is absorbed by the targeted tissues, it converts into heat and damages the adipose tissues permanently, thereby liberating the fat from the body.

During laser liposuction, two processes occur simultaneously, i.e., absorption and scattering. Absorption happens momentarily in the biological tissues. And the absorbed energy is converted into heat, thereby damaging the fat cells and their extracellular matrix. Alongside this, there are multiple energy settings in the laser that serve different functions. For instance, the low-energy setting of the laser beam produces heat that alters the sodium and potassium balance within the cell membrane. It allows the free transport of the extracellular liquid in the intracellular space. There is also a high-energy setting that ruptures the fat cells and liberates the cell lipases, ultimately liquifying the tissues.

Throughout this phenomenon, a small amount of the laser energy scatters, gets refracted, finally absorbed by the fat tissues. Due to this, the final volume of the fat tissues which absorb the energy and liquify is maximized.

Different wavelengths of the laser are selected to target adipose tissues, collagen, and blood vessels specifically during liposuction. Since the purpose of laser-assisted liposuction is to diminish the subcutaneous fat layer along with contouring the body, the wavelength is adjusted to a value that efficiently disrupts the fat cells and also helps to achieve a substantial skin tightening effect.

Who is an ideal candidate for laser-assisted liposuction?

If you are above 18 and in good overall health, you can opt for laser-lipolysis without any hesitation. Normally, people over the age of 35 opt for this method as it also has a skin-tightening effect. But if you want, you can discuss the specifics with your plastic surgeon to find out if it’s the best method for you.

Along with the above prerequisites, you should also have only mild to moderate amounts of excess fat in the body. It will be best if you are within 30% of your ideal body weight.

Many people misunderstand liposuction as a weight loss technique. But it is not a solution for obesity. Your body will only respond to laser-assisted liposuction in an effective way if your physical condition is optimal and you have good muscle tone. You can effectively target fat deposits in the thighs, abdomen, knees, face, neck, hips, back, etc. with this advanced technique.

*Laser liposuction is even useful to treat gynaecomastia in a minimally invasive manner.

What are the benefits of laser lipo?

Laser liposuction is a modern technique and has various benefits over the traditional and other liposuction techniques. Its key advantages involve:

Tightened Skin- Skin-tightening is the most significant advantage of laser lipo. In regions where the skin excision is not indicated, the laser energy still delivers satisfactory results in terms of tightening the skin. When the excess fat is removed from the nearby region, the tissues underneath adjust themselves to provide the desired results and skin tightening effect.

With all these benefits, laser lipo becomes one of the most preferable treatment methods for fat removal.

Are there any complications or risks of laser liposuction?

Similar to any other surgical procedure, laser-assisted liposuction also has some risks and complications. The potential risks are:

Skin necrosis or laser burns due to the photothermal effect

Fat necrosis in which biochemical by-products of the melted fat starts to form

Hard nodules and lumps in the skin

Pain or numbness in the treated area

Loose or discolored skin

These after-effects of laser lipolysis can be temporary as the final results will take around 3 months to appear. After the initial thermal effect on the adipose tissues, the healing process activates and the fibroblast is stimulated so that new collagen can start to form.

Moreover, as long as an experienced plastic surgeon is carrying out the procedure, these risks can be easily mitigated.

How much does laser liposuction cost?

As laser-assisted liposuction is a non-invasive fat removal technique, its cost is also slightly higher than other techniques. Still, as compared to other countries, the cost of laser lipo is lower.

You can see the table below and get an estimate of how much the treatment will cost in different cities of India.

City Minimum cost Maximum Cost Delhi $1150 (Rs. 84827) $4600 (Rs. 3,39,310) Bangalore $1000 (Rs. 73,763) $3100 (Rs. 2,28,665) Mumbai $800 (Rs. 59010) $4500 (Rs. 3,31,933) Kolkata $650 (Rs. 47,945) $4000 (Rs. 2,95,052) Hyderabad $650 (Rs. 47,945) $2800 (Rs. 2,06,536) Pune $570 (Rs. 42,044) $4600 (Rs. 3,39,310) Ahmedabad $940 (Rs. 69,337) $3900 (Rs. 2,87,675) Chennai $700 (Rs. 51,634) $3900 (Rs. 2,87,675) Chandigarh $780 (Rs. 57,535) $3300 (Rs. 2,43,418) Jaipur $1100 (Rs. 81,139) $3100 (Rs. 2,28,665)

The above-mentioned cost is merely an estimate and the final cost of laser-lipo may vary depending on factors, such as:

The volume of fat that needs to be removed

The areas that are targeted

Diagnostic tests

Doctor’s fee

OT (Operation Theater) charges

Hospital expense

Risks associated with the procedure

Post-surgery care and support

Consult the Best Plastic Surgeons to Learn More About Laser-Assisted Liposuction

Whether you are planning to undergo laser liposuction or opting for any other technique suggested by your plastic surgeon, you should not take unnecessary stress or worry a lot. More than 1,732,620 liposuction surgery are performed all across the globe annually and only 5% of people experience minor complications.

When you understand what the treatment entails, you will be prepared in all aspects. And under the care of highly experienced plastic surgeons, you’ll be able to achieve the desired results without any side effects. If you want to learn more about laser-assisted liposuction, it is best to consult a reliable and reputed plastic surgeon.