Hamsters are mainly a pet animal. Many pet lovers have hamsters in their homes.

Are you also a Hamster-lover and want to know all about the Hamsters?

Then you are in the right place.

In this article, you will come to know many things about Hamsters.

Such as, how many species can you find of this pretty little animal?

How do they live, and what do they eat?

Then read the article carefully and collect all the information that you want to know on Hamsters.

A Hamster is a tiny rodent animal.

But Hamsters are slightly different for their stubby legs, a small tail, and short ears. You can get many types of Hamsters due to different colors like white, brown, black, and several colors.

The Classification of Hamsters

Species:

There are 24 species of Hamsters.

But the most common species are Syrian or Golden Hamsters, Dwarf hamsters, Chinese Hamsters, Winter-White Russian Hamsters, etc.

Most of the people keep the Syrian Golden hamsters and Dwarf Hamsters as your pet animal.

But if you want a unique-looking Hamster for you, you can buy it. But it will be more costly and need extra care.

Other parts of Taxonomy:

Scientifically Hamsters are from the “Animalia” kingdom. Its Phylum is Chordata, subphylum Vertebrata.

Hamsters are a Mammalia animal that means it is not so much different from other animals we find around us. Hamsters are significantly smaller even than rabbits.

Sizes of Hamsters

Twenty-four species of Hamsters are not the same in size. They have very variation according to their shape-

The European Hamsters can grow as big as about 13.4 inches long. They are one of the giant species of Hamsters.

The Dwarf is similar to its name. These animals are so tiny. They only grow around 2 to 4 inches long.

The most familiar and ordinary hamsters are

The Syrian Golden Hamsters. People also call them teddy bear hamster. A golden or bear Hamsters usually grows to around 5 to 6 inches.

Hamster’s diet

The name “hamsters” has come from the word “Hamster.” You can get an idea from this how does a hamster eat.

A Hamster has pouches in its cheek so that it can stuff with foods. Hamsters are not vegetarian; they also eat the meat of little animals. They eat seeds, corn, cracked nuts, and other fruits and vegetables.

If your Hamsters are pet, you can give them only vegetable types of food for them. But wild Hamsters also can eat frogs, lizards, small insects, and other little creatures.

Habits of the Hamsters

If you want to pet Hamsters, then you should know about their habits. You can also understand them by learning the history of their patterns.

Hamsters are “Nocturnal” animals. It means they like to sleep during the day.

Wild Hamsters live and breed by digging burrows. The cave is the only place where they can store foods.

Most of the Hamsters like to stay alone, but some hamsters are also social.

Syrian Hamsters are not social at all. They don’t like to live with the same species.

But Dwarf Hamsters are very friendly and socialized. They like people and other Hamsters near them.

Wild Hamsters also can hibernate when the weather becomes colder enough. They can live without food in their hibernation.

Ok, all this information was all about the Hamsters. If you are hoping to buy a Hamster and keep it in your home, then you should know about the animal. I wish I have shared with you so many secrets about Hamsters. Now you know Hamsters have what kind of species and how many species. Before buying a Hamster, you should think about what type of Hamster you need- a loner or social. The choice is yours.