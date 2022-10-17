Gutters tend to be an aspect of the home that most people don’t really pay attention to. They just work in the background, only catching our attention when something goes wrong. However, gutters are there playing an important role in keeping your home and property safe from water damage.

The problem is, they can only do their job if they’re functioning properly. That’s why it’s important to be proactive about gutter maintenance and repair. One of the best ways to do this is by installing drip edge gutter protection. If you’ve never heard of drip edges before, you’re not alone. But this important gutter feature is definitely worth knowing about.

What is Drip Edge?

Drip edge is a strip that’s installed along the edges of your roof, overhanging the shingles. Once it’s in place, it helps to more effectively direct water away from your roof and into the gutter system.

Although drip edges vary as far as color, shape, and materials so that you can find the right style and shape for your roof, they all serve the same purpose: to redirect water from the long board at the end of your roof (the fascia), so it can find its way into your gutters.

Why is leak proofing your gutters important?

Your gutters are designed to protect your home from water damage by channeling water away from the foundation. But if there’s any sort of leak in your gutter system, that water can start to seep into your home or drip down your siding, eventually causing all sorts of problems. Ensuring that your gutters are properly installed, maintained, and working properly is key in allowing them to do their job.

What are the benefits of installing a Drip Edge?

You may not have heard of a Drip Edge, or know if you currently have it installed on your gutters, but just because it’s not on your radar doesn’t mean it’s not important. In fact, this small component can make a big difference when it comes to the lifespan of your gutters and your roof.

A drip edge is specifically designed to protect your roof. While gutter protection itself is important for funneling water away from your home and keeping it from seeping in and causing damage, a drip edge takes this one step further by providing an additional layer of protection.

Without a drip edge installed, water can seep under your shingles, pool, and cause damage to your roof. This not only leads to costly repairs, but also creates the perfect opportunity for water to enter your home and cause even more damage.

Below are some of the benefits of installing a drip edge:

Protects your roof from damage

More specifically, a drip edge will protect the soffit and fascia by redirecting water into your gutters rather than allowing it to seep into these areas. Without a drip edge, excess moisture can cause damage such as wood rot and/or discoloration.

Prevents unwanted pests

Because a drip edge covers the gap between the roof deck and fascia board, also called the “carpenter’s gap“, it ensures that no small critters are getting into your home this way.

Helps keep your porch dry

Even though gutters are meant to allow water to flow away from your home, without a drip edge, water can still pool on your porch or at the base of your home, causing water damage.

Stabilizes your roof

One lesser-known benefit of installing a drip edge is that it can help to stabilize your roof during strong wind or rain.

Protects ice dams from forming

When water collects and freezes on the edge of a roof, it’s called an ice dam. Ice dams can cause a lot of damage to your roof by preventing snow from thawing and allowing moisture to sit, or back up into your roof. It can also be very heavy for your roof to handle. If you live in a colder climate, having a drip edge installed can help to prevent ice dams from forming and causing damage to your home.

Installing a drip edge is an important step in protecting your home from water damage. This small component can make a big difference when it comes to the lifespan of your gutters and roof. Aside from preventing water damage, there are several other benefits to installing a drip edge, such as keeping pests out and stabilizing your roof during bad weather conditions. If you’re not sure if your home has a drip edge, or if it needs to be replaced, contact a professional for an inspection.