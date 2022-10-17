Each year, liposuction remains one of the most requested cosmetic surgery procedures in the United States.

As research continues to evolve, so does the safety of liposuction procedures. It’s estimated that severe complications from liposuction occur in less than 1% of cases. However, even a minor complication can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life. So, let’s dive into some of the latest research on liposuction safety.

What is Liposuction Surgery?

Liposuction removes fat from a person’s body using suction. The procedure is typically used to improve the appearance of specific areas, such as the thighs, stomach, and arms. In the past, liposuction was considered a risky procedure with a high complication rate. However, surgical techniques and technological advances have significantly improved the procedure’s safety.

The most common type of liposuction is tumescent liposuction, which involves injecting a solution of saline and lidocaine into the treatment area before suctioning out the fat. This helps to minimize bleeding, swelling, and bruising.

The liposuction procedure is usually performed under local or general anesthesia, depending on the patient’s preference and the procedure’s extent. The surgery usually lasts 1-2 hours.

The Procedure

First, your surgeon makes tiny incisions in the region to be treated. Then, with the aid of a cannula (a small tube) inserted through the wounds, fat is vacuumed from the area.

After removing the fat, your surgeon will close the incisions with stitches or surgical tape. In general, the procedure will usually take less than two hours.

Who Qualifies for the Procedure?

Liposuction is generally safe for healthy adults that are unhappy with specific areas of fat that don’t respond to diet and exercise. The best candidates are within 30% of their ideal body weight and have good skin elasticity.

How Safe is Liposuction?

As with any surgery, there are some inherent risks associated with liposuction. The most common complications include bleeding, infection, and bruising. However, serious complications from liposuction are rare, occurring in less than 1% of cases.

The Impact of Liposuction on Communities

Unfortunately, not everyone is born with the body they desire. Liposuction can give people the ability to improve their appearance and, as a result, their self-esteem. Liposuction can also help people feel more comfortable in their skin, leading to increased confidence and a better quality of life. This is particularly true for people that have undergone massive weight loss, as they often struggle with excess skin and fat. Liposuction can help these individuals by removing unwanted tissue and contouring their bodies to their desired shape.

How The Liposuction Procedure is Evolving

Liposuction is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures, with over 200,000 performed yearly. However, as the demand for liposuction grows, so does the need for safer and more effective surgical techniques.

Dr. Neinstein and his colleagues’ most recent research objective was to diminish blood loss during surgery and the risks of developing blood clots from liposuction procedures. The study analyzed the usage of subcutaneous heparin combined with intravenous tranexamic acid for outpatient liposuction surgeries performed on June 27th, 2022.

This study has dramatically changed how liposuction is performed and has resulted in a much safer procedure with a reduced risk of complications. In addition, this study has also shown that the use of these two agents can significantly reduce surgical blood loss.

This is a significant step forward in the safety of liposuction and will help make the procedure even more popular in the future.

Consult with a credible, well-reviewed, and, most importantly, board-certified plastic surgeon who has done liposuction before getting the procedure done. Only a certified surgeon can determine if liposuction is appropriate for you based on your personal risk factors and whether it’s safe for you.

The Future of Liposuction & Plastic Surgery

Dr. Neinstein and his team’s liposuction study has kickstarted a new era of safety for the procedure. With more studies being done, we will only see continuous advances in how safe and effective liposuction is. Right now is an astonishing time for plastic surgery–many new breakthroughs are right around the corner! To stay updated on all the latest developments, schedule a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to ensure you’re getting the best and latest treatment.

Conclusion

Liposuction is a safe, effective, non-invasive cosmetic treatment that may help you achieve your desired body shape. There are, however, risks and issues associated with the surgery. Please consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to discover more about the dangers and advantages of liposuction as well as whether you are a good candidate for it.