

Custom injection molding is a manufacturing process used to produce plastic parts in large quantities of middle quantities. It involves injecting molten plastic material into an injection mold cavity, allowing it to cool and solidify, and then ejecting the finished product from the core side. The term “custom” in custom injection molding refers to the ability to create unique and specific parts according to the customer’s design and specifications.

Factors Affecting Custom Injection Molding Cost

Several factors can influence the cost of custom injection molding. If you do not know what cost will be for your custom injection molding cost. Below are some key factors affecting custom injection molding costs for your refence:

Part Design: More complex design will normally be more cost but not the most factor, unless there are many sliders and lifters, Material Selection: The type of plastic material used in the injection molding process affects the cost. Different materials have varying costs, for example PP and the PA material, there will be totally different cost between those two materials, Injection plastic mold Costs: The cost of manufacturing the plastic mold or tool is a significant factor. Complex plastic injection molds with intricate features or multiple cavities are more expensive than simpler molds. High-quality steel materials for the plastic mold can also contribute to higher tooling costs.

Air hair straightener will require less tools comparing to the high speed hair dryer project, because there will be more than 25 molds for a high speed hair dryer project. Part Size and Weight: The size and weight of the molded parts are one of the mean cost, large size of part will be more weigh, and need more large machine and long cycle time, this will increase the mold and molding cost. Production Volume: production volume will effect the unit cost as well, high volume will reduce the unit cost, low volume will increase the unit cost, because there is min injection molding machine and operation cost. Cycle Time: longer cycle time will be more cost then short cycle time, this depends on the part size and the part weight. Tolerance and Quality Requirements: high quality will increase the unit cost as well, because high quality and tight tolerance will require high precision injection molding machine and quality control cost. Secondary Operations: Any post-molding operations, such as assembly, painting, or additional finishing steps, will increase the total cost of unit price. Geographical Location: The location of the injection molding facility can impact costs due to variations in labor, energy, and other operating expenses. Today, most of customers are looking for China mold maker or other Asia mold companies to produce they custom injection molding to save the cost.

Considering these factors and discussing closely with the injection molding supplier during the design and planning phases can help manage costs effectively, if you are not sure what cost for your project, welcome to send us your data for quote.

How to get estimated custom injection molding cost



Estimating custom injection molding costs involves considering various factors, you can send us your data and we could quote you a price in 24 hours. Below are thing you can prepare to get an estimated custom injection molding cost:

Part Design and Material Selection: Specify which plastic parts will be sued in your project, Request for Quote (RFQ): Prepare a comprehensive Request for Quote (RFQ) that includes detailed information about the part design, such as 2D or 3D drawings, material specifications, quantity requirements, color of part, quality standards, and any special requirements. Choose Potential Suppliers: Find a Mold supplier, we suggest to find a China mold maker to save your cost, you can send us your data so that we could quote you a price. Volume Requirements: Tell your mold suppliers what is volume requirements or how many parts you will order, so the mold suppliers could have this information for quote. Lead Time and Timeline: Specify your project timeline and any urgency for production. Shorter lead times or expedited schedules may impact costs. Quality Standards: Clearly state your quality requirements and any specific tolerances that must be met. Normally tolerance will be less cost than tight tolerance. So need to explain this important information to your suppliers.

