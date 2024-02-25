Subordinating conjunctions are words that connect two clauses, with one clause being dependent on the other. They help to create complex sentences by linking ideas together.

Some common subordinating conjunctions include “although“, “because“, “if“, “since“, “unless“, and “while“. These words are used to show the relationship between the two clauses, with one clause being subordinate to the other. For example, in “Although it was raining, we still went for a walk” the subordinate conjunction “although” shows the relationship between the two clauses and how they are connected.

Subordinating conjunctions are an essential part of English grammar and can be found in almost every sentence. By using them in your writing and speech, you can create more complex sentences and convey your ideas more clearly.

“Subordinating conjunctions are normally a part of an advanced grammar course, so if you just started learning English, it’s best to leave this topic for later and focus on mastering the basics: parts of speech, sentence structure, and punctuation.” — suggested Kamonwan Achjanis, the author of a grammar course at BestKru English.

Let’s explore the different types of subordinating conjunctions and provide examples of how to use them correctly.

Types of Subordinating Conjunctions

There are several types of subordinating conjunctions, each with its own function. Some common types include:

Time : after, before, since, until.

: after, before, since, until. Cause and effect : because, since, so, therefore.

: because, since, so, therefore. Condition : if, unless, provided that, as long as.

: if, unless, provided that, as long as. Concession : although, even though, while.

: although, even though, while. Comparison: as, than, rather than.

Here are a few examples of subordinating conjunctions in action:

Although I was tired, I stayed up to finish my book.

Because it was raining, we decided to stay inside.

If you finish your homework, you can watch TV.

Since I started exercising regularly, I feel much better.

By using subordinating conjunctions, you can create more complex and nuanced sentences that convey a variety of meanings. Just be sure to use them correctly and sparingly, as too many subordinators can lead to confusing and convoluted writing.

The Structure of Complex Sentences

Independent vs Dependent Clauses

In a complex sentence, there are two types of clauses: independent and dependent. An independent clause can stand alone as a sentence, while a dependent clause cannot. Dependent clauses require an independent clause to form a complete sentence.

For example, “I went to the store” is an independent clause, while “because I needed milk” is a dependent clause. Together, they form the complex sentence “I went to the store because I needed milk.“

Position of Subordinating Conjunctions

When using subordinating conjunctions in a complex sentence, it is important to place the dependent clause after the independent clause. For example, “I went to the store because I needed milk” is correct, while “Because I needed milk, I went to the store” is incorrect.

Examples of Sentences With Subordinating Conjunctions

Time-Related Conjunctions

Time-related conjunctions are used to indicate when something happened or will happen.

After : After you finish your work, you can relax.

: After you finish your work, you can relax. Before : You should eat something before you go to bed.

: You should eat something before you go to bed. Once : Once you arrive, please call me.

: Once you arrive, please call me. Since : I have been studying English since I was a child.

: I have been studying English since I was a child. When : When you see him, tell him I said hello.

: When you see him, tell him I said hello. While: While you were sleeping, I finished my work.

Cause and Effect Conjunctions

Cause and effect conjunctions are used to show the relationship between two events.

Because : I couldn’t go to the party because I was feeling sick.

: I couldn’t go to the party because I was feeling sick. So : I was feeling sick, so I couldn’t go to the party.

: I was feeling sick, so I couldn’t go to the party. Since : Since it was raining, we decided to stay indoors.

: Since it was raining, we decided to stay indoors. Therefore: He didn’t study for the exam; therefore, he failed.

Condition and Concession Conjunctions

Condition and concession conjunctions are used to express a condition or a concession.

If : If you study hard, you will pass the exam.

: If you study hard, you will pass the exam. Unless : You won’t pass the exam unless you study hard.

: You won’t pass the exam unless you study hard. Even if : Even if you study hard, you may not pass the exam.

: Even if you study hard, you may not pass the exam. Although : Although it was raining, we decided to go for a walk.

: Although it was raining, we decided to go for a walk. Even though : Even though it was raining, we decided to go for a walk.

: Even though it was raining, we decided to go for a walk. Wherever: You can work wherever you want, as long as you get the job done.

Forming Sentences with Subordinating Conjunctions

When forming sentences with subordinating conjunctions, you need to pay attention to punctuation and sentence position.

Creating Clear and Coherent Sentences

To form a sentence using a subordinating conjunction, you must first identify the main clause and the subordinate clause. The main clause is the independent clause that can stand alone as a sentence, while the subordinate clause is dependent on the main clause and cannot stand alone.

The subordinating conjunction is used to introduce the subordinate clause, which provides additional information or adds complexity to the main clause.

To create a clear and coherent sentence using a subordinating conjunction, it is important to ensure that the subordinate clause is related to the main clause and that the sentence flows logically. For example:

“Although it was raining, you decided to go for a walk.“

In this sentence, the subordinate clause (“although it was raining“) is related to the main clause (“you decided to go for a walk“) and adds more information to the sentence.

In this sentence, the subordinate clause (“after I finished my homework“) is related to the main clause (“I went to the store“) and provides a logical sequence of events.

Punctuation and Sentence Position

When using subordinating conjunctions, it is important to use the correct punctuation and sentence position to ensure that the sentence is clear and easy to understand.

If the subordinate clause comes before the main clause, it should be followed by a comma. For example: “Although it was raining, you decided to go for a walk.“

If the subordinate clause comes after the main clause, no comma is needed. For example: “You decided to go for a walk although it was raining.“

It is also important to note that if the subordinate clause is non-essential to the meaning of the sentence, it should be set off by commas. For example: “John, although he was tired, decided to go to the party.“

Role of subordinating conjunctions

Subordinating conjunctions can play different roles depending on the style or genre of the text. A few examples:

Poetry: “though“, “yet“, and “since” create tension or build emotional complexity. Their placement affects rhythm and flow.

“though“, “yet“, and “since” create tension or build emotional complexity. Their placement affects rhythm and flow. Narrative fiction: “as“, “when“, and “because” contribute to pacing and plot development. They create suspense, foreshadowing, or flashbacks.

“as“, “when“, and “because” contribute to pacing and plot development. They create suspense, foreshadowing, or flashbacks. Non-fiction: “however“, “moreover“, and “furthermore” structure arguments and connect ideas in different genres like historical writing, scientific reports, or essays.

“however“, “moreover“, and “furthermore” structure arguments and connect ideas in different genres like historical writing, scientific reports, or essays. Speeches and dialogues: “if“, “so“, and “therefore” create persuasive power or build emotional connections between speaker and audience.

In summary, forming sentences with subordinating conjunctions requires identifying the main clause and subordinate clause, ensuring that they are related, and using the correct punctuation and sentence position. By following these rules, you can create clear and coherent sentences that effectively convey your message.