The type of flow metre that specifically measures the flow of conductive liquids is called the magnetic Flow metre. This device is completely based on “Faraday law of Electromagnetic Induction” Which is

Induced Voltage = -N Change in Magnetic Flux/ Change in Time

Magnetic Flow Metre -Historical Background

First Magnetic Flow Metre was introduced in 1950 when its usage was just limited to industrial purposes. Later, in 1970, the magnetic flow metre features became so diverse that it has been used in almost every field where you need to determine the flow of liquid. Now, this is considered one of the competitive devices to be used for measuring purposes.

Working Principle of Magnetic Flow Metre

The magnetic flow metre principle is related to the Faraday Law of Electromagnetic Induction. The flow metre consists of a pipe where two coils are placed up and down. These two coils are constantly generating the magnetic field in a perpendicular direction. There are two electrodes placed in opposite directions to pick up the voltages that are placed inside the pipe.

When there is no flow of conductive liquid in the pipe the electrode shows zero voltage.

Now, pass the conductive liquid perpendicular to the magnetic field lines. The flow volume then can be calculated in this way. Remember that the liquid can also contain any kind of particle or so. But Magnetic Flow metres will not bother about it.

Top 9 types of Magnetic Flow Metre

The magnetic flow metre is not only used in its simple form. Rather, its advanced models are also available are discussed below:

1)In-line Magnetic Flow Metre.

2)4 Inch Magnetic Flow Metre.

3)Slurry-Magnetic flow Metre.

4)Magnetic Water flow Metre.

5)Sanitary Magnetic Flow Metre.

6)Insertion type Magnetic Flow Metre.

7) 12 Inch Magnetic Flow Metre.

8)Low Flow Magnetic Flow Metre.

9)Battery Powered Magnetic Flow Metre.

Most Advanced Magnetic Flow Metre

The most advanced till now Magnetic flow metre is 12 Inch Magnetic Flow Metre shown below;

Benefits of Magnetic Flow Metre

This flow metre is protected from any kind of disturbance. For example, there is no effect of temperature, pressure and viscosity on the flow rate. So, the molecules of the liquid flow smoothly.

The liquid builds a steady pressure throughout the pipe and there is no loss of pressure at any point. So, you get steady voltage.

The running liquid will give you high accuracy in the Magnetic Flow Metre. So, there are very less chances of error in measurement.

Magnetic Flow Metre is an energy-saving device. It minimises power consumption as compared to other competitive devices.

Applications of Magnetic Flow Metre

Magnetic Flow Metre Applications in different fields are discussed below:

Drainage Projects. ( Water flow Magnetic Flow Metre is preferred here)

Paper Industry. ( Slurry Magnetic Flow Metre is used)

Chemical Industry. ( Acid Flow Magnetic Flow Metre is preferred)

Steel Industry. ( Blast Furnace Cooling Water Flow Magnetic Flow Metre is used)

Food Industry. ( Water flow Magnetic Flow Metre is used)

Biological Units. ( Hygiene measurements & Water Magnetic Flow Metre is used)

Conclusion

Don’t you think that it would be a device more reliable than a traditional one? It is actually. But remember one thing, this Magnetic Flow Metre is only for conductive fluids. If the liquid that you are trying to run through the pipe is semi-conductive or low-conductive then your expected results cannot be achieved. It will support only such liquids that show an efficient amount of conductance. Otherwise, it would become difficult to get the exact reading. Hence, the selection of liquid according to conductance should be a priority.