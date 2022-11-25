With e-bikes, people are once again using a cleaner, healthier type of transportation, but with the convenience and speed of electrical technology. The good thing about electric bikes is that there’s one for everyone. Electric bikes are suitable for almost every need, regardless of whether you are a teenager without access to a car or an elderly person with mobility issues.

By adding a third wheel to tricycles for adults, riders with a variety of needs can be accommodated, from weight-bearing issues to mobility concerns. That’s why you should make sure the bike’s features fit your needs before purchasing it.

Buying An Electric Tricycle – Things I Wish I Had Known Before Purchasing

Over the past few years, electric trikes have become quite common, and there are plenty of chances that you’ve seen one. Due to this rise in trend, there are many people out there that are planning to turn to this convenient, comfortable, eco-friendly, and money-saving alternative.

Electric trikes are perfect alternatives to cars because of a variety of reasons. However, when it comes to purchasing an electric trike, you may be overwhelmed with so many choices that you may end up confused. The following are some considerations you need to make before purchasing motorized trikes for adults.

#1 Electric bike vs trike

First things first, if this is your first electric trike bike for adults, you must know that electric trikes differ greatly from electric bikes in terms of riding experience. You’ll get a totally different experience in terms of the way you turn, accelerate, decelerate, and the type of mobility. So, you must first determine if an electric trike would serve you better than an electric bike or not.

#2 Battery size

Usually, people tend to pay more attention to the motor’s power than the strength of the battery your electric trike is equipped with. However, both are equally significant. For your trike’s electric component, the battery is essential. Therefore, always choose the larger battery size. The bigger the battery, the farther you can ride on a single charge.

#3 Types of electric trikes

Just like electric bikes, electric tricycles also come in a variety of models. Do your homework, determine why you need a 3 wheel electric bike for adults, and what is your intended usage. Some battery-powered trikes are preferable to ride on city streets, while others do better on hilly tracks and uneven roads. So, it is crucial to do proper research before finalizing your purchase. There are high chances that if an upright trike doesn’t suit you the recumbent might do.

#4 Motor

A tricycle’s size and type of motor are also critical aspects of the riding experience, along with its battery size. A larger motor will provide you with more power and vice versa. If you live in hilly areas or there are uneven roads in the countryside, a larger mid-drive motor will suit you more.

However, these mid-drive motors are usually more expensive than hub motors. So, if you don’t need the highest level of performance, you can opt for a hub-drive motor. Furthermore, your riding range will also be influenced by the motor size and style you choose.

#5 Framework

You should pay attention to the trike’s frame style. Consider your mobility capabilities as well as the space available in your commuter vehicle’s trunk when deciding what is best for you. There are folding and rigid frames available.

For long journeys where you need to commute beforehand, a folding trike may be a better option. In contrast, if you need a trike for daily use and have the space to park it, you may be better off with a rigid frame.

#6 Speed

All motorized 3 wheel bikes for adults are not created equal. For those who are concerned about speed or want to explore off-road on a tricycle, there are specific options like mountain trikes but they cost quite a bit. If you’re planning to just ride it casually in the city for small tasks such as groceries and traveling from point A to B with no rush. The city electric trikes would be a more suitable option.

Bottom Line

Adult tricycles can improve your daily mobility significantly, so it makes sense to invest a little time and money into finding the right one. You can find a variety of e-trikes out there to suit various types of use, but the key effective way to choose the right one is to analyze what you will be using it for, how often, and where. After that, you can choose the features that are most meaningful to you, while keeping your budget in mind.