The advancement of human civilization has, at present, primarily hinged itself on technological developments. World-changing innovations that are coming up one after another are irreversibly changing the world as we know it. Of the many promising innovations debated at present, Blockchain has become the most intriguing one.

Working on a decentralized ledger-based system, Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of human interaction. A peer-to-peer digital tool, Blockchain offers a unique opportunity for dispersion of power, resources, and information among various global systems, thereby paving the way for the most efficient collaborations.

The Fediverse

Unlike popular social media platforms that currently dominate the web, The Frediverse is a collection of decentralized social media platforms. What that means is, anyone from any decentralized social platform can interact with another person even when they are not on their social media platform.

In a centralized system, all the social media platforms users fall under a central server that connects only the users of platform A. Any user connected to platform B cannot send content to A. However, in a decentralized system, all the users can choose their favourite platform without sacrificing connection with others. It could effectively end the data mining of big tech companies and start an age where innovations are welcome.

A decentralized virtual world: possibilities and challenges

A decentralized world is one in which there is no single source of power. Decentralization allows for the efficient distribution of power among various members of the system. Social networks working on decentralized systems, like Blockchain, function on independent servers instead of a corporate-run central server. Unlike most popular social networking sites that regulate their content, these sites allow much more autonomy to the users. Some of the advantages of a decentralized social network are:

Increased user autonomy and control: A decentralized virtual world would provide more independence and power to the users over their actions. Corporate entities that own social networks generally impose a stringent set of rules of engagement that dictate the users’ behaviour. When using a decentralized network, each group can determine the laws that everyone would essentially accept. Users can have increased control over their content, with no one else having any say.

No censorship: Most social networking sites regulate the content posted in them by exercising censorship. Although generally violent and hateful content is banned, many users have raised concerns regarding this censorship limiting user autonomy and control. In the case of a decentralized network where there is no central authority to regulate content, censorship does not restrict users’ freedom.

Increased data security: Blockchain ensures data security by storing information on public ledgers. This increases data security on all decentralized networks that use Blockchain technology.

Economic neutrality: Social networks make a large part of their revenue through the advertisements viewed by users through them. In the case of a decentralized network, there is no regulating agency that can stream promotions. Therefore, users do not have to view these on a compulsory basis. To understand how this works, pay a quick visit to the cryptocurrency

Since decentralized networks do not have any central authority to regulate their functioning, their positive and negative impacts can be extreme. Like its benefits are many, there can be numerous significant cons of using a decentralized social network. Without a regulating authority, anyone can also post hate speech and violent content on these networks. Hate groups can freely engage on these networks and use them for nefarious activities without anyone regulating and controlling them.

Conclusion

Although the threats might seem very scary to any user, these systems consistently work on their policies to eliminate them. On a decentralized network, the exchange of value and information between individuals and organizations belonging to any place in the world will become much more equitable, transparent, and efficient. Therefore, this can create a complex and adaptive design with abundance without excess, multiplicity without extravagance, and complexity and chaos.