The Nintendo Switch OLED was released about a month ago with an upgrade to a bigger screen, enhanced audio as well as an adjustable stand. With this, we can note that Nintendo is continuously upgrading and innovating their products in order to bring us the best gaming experiences.

So let’s put it to the test, shall we? Here are some games you can find on the Nintendo eShop that we think could bring out the best features of the Nintendo Switch OLED console.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Of course, having the best selling Nintendo Switch game on your console would be the best move. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has colourful characters and levels that are dynamic enough to showcase the capabilities of that 7-inch screen.

Of course, you could also get the other Mario games in the franchise, we just want to make sure that you get the one game that you are sure to play. Plus, you’re up for a good time with Mario Kart 8 and you can play it with your friends and family as well. Bring out the hidden competitive side of everyone!

Metroid Dread

The game was launched alongside the console, so it’s kind of a no brainer to buy it when you’re looking for something to play on your new Switch. Metroid Dread could easily showcase the power and capabilities of this newly enhanced model as well.

An enhanced game on an enhanced console sounds like a match made in heaven, so make sure to try it out! The graphics and shadows of Metroid Dread will take your breath away as it demonstrates the capabilities of the OLED’s screen.

Streets of Rage 4

We all need a little fighting game thrown into the mix, and even if you don’t play fighting games, it’s good to have one on standby for days where you need to let go of some frustrations. That’s where this fantastic beat ‘em up comes in. Streets of Rage 4 takes the franchise and molded it into something different from its predecessors.

With the incorporation of a hand-drawn aesthetic with splashes of colour, Streets of Rage 4 is worth the time and effort to play through. The Switch version has been reported to be working smoothly, with various updates added to the game to enhance your experience.

Hades

Having a ‘Game of The Year’ title in your Switch doesn’t sound too bad right? Hades is a fun roguelike that is great to play on any platform. And if you’re already drawn into its world, well, then it is safe to say that you would want to have it everywhere you go. Good thing the Nintendo Switch is mobile, right?

Hades wins hearts through its characters and storytelling. The fact that you will repeatedly get slaughtered is a non-issue, even if you have to start over. It’s interesting how this game frustrates yet motivates its players to keep going until the end.

TOEM

We all need a cute indie game experience and TOEM is just that. It’s a photography game set in black and white, where you get to uncover mysteries through the eyes of your camera. It doesn’t look like much, but it is enough. Its simple hand-drawn graphics are crisp and contrasting. You’ll find what you need in no time.

The premise is to capture photos, solve mysteries and help those around you. TOEM is a chill game with chill beats that play in the background as you explore. Its quirky characters evoke that cutesy feeling in your heart and fills you with warmth.

Spelunky 2

Perhaps the opposite of wholesome and a whole lot of pain, we have Spelunky 2. Unsure why they made a second game; perhaps you roguelike enthusiasts out there just enjoy torture. Anyways, Spelunky 2 falls on both ends of the spectrum. You can feel absolutely rewarded for being able to stay alive and beat certain parts, but you can also feel absolutely devastated that you have to restart again from scratch when you die.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s a really good game, but only if you’re motivated enough to keep going – but then again, that goes for every roguelike out there. You play Ana, the daughter of the characters in the first game as you search for your lost parents on the Moon.

Eastward

It would be a tiny bit ironic to have a game that looks straight out of the 90s on a modern-day console, and Eastward proves to be a great choice. You play as John and Sam as they are exiled from their mining community due to their curiosity about the outside world.

The two characters are switchable as you go along solving some puzzles and defeating some enemies with timed movesets. There are a ton of monsters and bosses for you to defeat, with cute, eccentric characters to meet along the way. Your weapon of choice can be switched from a frying pan (Tangled style) or a flamethrower, which is pretty hardcore when you think about it.

Splatoon 2

A colourful shooter with multiplayer fun is sorely needed when you’re trying out a new console. Splatoon 2 is the sequel to Splatoon and you can check that out too if you haven’t played it yet. Splatoon 2 includes more online multiplayer modes and a new story for players to dive into.

For those unfamiliar, the game has a sort of squid or octopus theme going on (evident by the logo in its title). Your characters can morph into humanoids and squids that swim in their own ink to replenish their health and load up on their ink supply. It’s one of the more kid-friendly games on this list if you don’t mind shooting games.

Ori and The Will of The Wisps

The world of Ori is a beautifully made one and would be a shame to miss out on. Ori and the Will of The Wisps is a Metroidvania platformer and a direct sequel to the first game, Ori and The Blind Forest. We recommend that you play that one first in order to fully understand the mechanics and storyline beforehand.

This game has been praised time and time again for its breathtaking visuals, well-made combat mechanics, intriguing storyline and curious exploration elements. The soundtrack itself could put your enhanced audio OLED console to the test. This is a game that will induce tears towards the end, so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Cuphead

Taking a book out of the golden age of animation, Cuphead brings back the rubber hose animation that was popular in the 1930s and made it viral for modern-day consoles. You take over Cuphead as you and your brother Mugman fight through various levels and boss fights in order to repay your debt to the devil.

The game only looks easy, its difficulty is through the roof. Since it does employ a run and gun concept with continuous boss battles, you will be constantly fighting for your life. As your screen gets chaotic with all sorts of movement, remember to stay focused!

To Conclude

There you have it! Some of the games that we think would look great on the Nintendo Switch OLED while showcasing its various capabilities. And, oh, if you’re looking for some Nintendo eShop Cards to get your games or hardware, head on over to the OffGamers site available right here.

So, what game are you looking forward to playing on the Switch OLED? Do let us know in the comments below!