The first PC games appeared around 1952. Studies claim that today 3.1 billion people play video games, which is about 40% of the world's population. The world's PC game developers are breaking box office records and growing at a tremendous pace. Today, any avid gamer can find a game to their liking, you can even create a whole virtual world with your own, unique character, interests, and a unique course of the game. The developers fully adapt the game to your actions in the game and the choices you make.

The global pandemic has also contributed to the popularity of games in recent years, many have switched to a remote work format or left the office altogether, which allowed them to spend more time at the computer without sidelong glances from their boss.

What games are the most popular in 2022.

Analytical companies and game sales services constantly rank the most popular video games. The gaming industry is changing very quickly, it is impossible to keep track of all the changes, but here is a small list of the top games in the world.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty remains the unshakable leader among gamers. To date, judging by the volume of sales, this is the most popular game in the world. The game was released in November 2020, but continues to influence the gaming industry today.

GTA

Another long-lived ratings remain GTA. The game attracts with a mix of different gameplay processes, a variety of tasks for a solo passage or in the company of friends. And as it was written earlier, there are no restrictions for the flight of the player’s virtual fantasy, you can be a drug dealer, a mafia boss or a hipster with a machine gun while driving a cool car.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Village became the most popular in terms of the number of streams on Twitch Immediately after the release, Resident Evil Village became a bestseller on all platforms. In the first month after the release, many copies of the eighth part of Resident Evil were sold. In addition, it conquered Twitch users, thus becoming a contender for the title of the most popular game in the world. According to the developer, the number of copies sold of Resident Evil Village exceeded 4.5 million just two months after its release.

The game is played from the perspective of protagonist Ethan Winters, who is desperately looking for his kidnapped daughter. Resident Evil Village’s biggest draw is the return of the character Lady Dimitrescu, which will bring nostalgia to longtime fans of the franchise. As we can see, ratings can be compiled according to different criteria and individual preferences. Each of the users has formed their own gaming tastes, and thanks to the development of the gaming industry, we can choose and enjoy a game that engages and fascinates.

Questions from users

What games are planned for 2022?

The most anticipated games of 2022

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Hogwarts Legacy

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gotham Knights

Where can I download the latest PC games?

Download games and other applications on trusted services to avoid viruses or low-quality software. Look for official digital platforms online.

What specs should a PC have to run a modern game?

There is a concept of minimum requirements and recommended ones. with the recommended ones, the game will start faster, the picture will move more smoothly, in general, the player will get more pleasure from watching the plot and the game itself. In order to understand what system requirements the game has, go to the official website of the game developer. Compare the requirements with your PC and you will understand whether to buy the game or not. We do not recommend buying the game if your PC does not meet the recommended requirements, the game will slow down a lot, which will extremely spoil the impression of the game, or it will not load at all after purchase. Visit thematic platforms for players, this will help you keep abreast of the release of the most relevant and popular games. Players actively share their impressions of the game, details of system requirements and other useful features on the forums.