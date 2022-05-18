Gaming is one of the biggest entertainment activities across much of the world now. Fans are agreed that playing games is a great way to spend your leisure time, but not on which platform is best for playing them.

The PC vs. console debate has being going on almost as long as there have been games, but the widespread popularity of gaming now has reignited it. Both have pros and cons, something which does not make the argument easy to settle.

Companies are also always launching new and improved models onto the market. For example, recent times have seen the launch of consoles like the Playstation 5 from Sony and Xbox Series X by Microsoft.

The first of these is considered the best overall games console right now, while the latter has been cited by reviewers as the finest Microsoft has yet produced.

The same is true for PCs, with a cutting edge model like the Alienware Aurora R11 praised by critics for its gaming capabilities, including 300 fps at 1080p resolution, impressive storage space and RAM and powerful graphics processing chip. Clearly gaming on both consoles and PCs is better now than it has ever been, but which of the two platforms offers the top option?

Pros and cons of using a PC for gaming

Here are the major pros and cons of choosing a PC to play games on:

Pros:

Casino games can be played for real money

The hardware can be customised

Greater control during game-play

Cons:

More expensive overall

Harder to set up

Main advantages of PC gaming

1) Play casino for real

Casino is a popular form of gaming and there are plenty of different casino games available for both consoles and PCs. However a key difference is that while console ones simulate the gambling experience, ultimately you are not playing for real cash.

With a PC, you can sign up to an actual online casino and play things like no limit and pot poker for real money, which is more exciting.

2) Better hardware options

Using a PC for gaming gives you a lot more options in terms of upgrading and improving hardware. Among the components that many choose to customise are the increased capacity and memory hard drive, the RAM and the graphics processing unit (CPU).

Doing so lets them improve speed, reduce consumption, store greater numbers of games and enhance the visual quality of them. Furthermore, thanks to the online Steam games platform, PC gamers also have a wider selection of games than console players.

3) Enhanced gaming control

PCs offer players the chance to play using a gaming mouse, which enables greater accuracy and control than any of the current console choices. That can be the difference between winning and losing when playing something like a first-person shooter game.

Main disadvantages of PC gaming.

Higher costs

A really good gaming PC will set you back a considerable sum of money – and that is before you consider customisation. By contrast, consoles are a lot more affordable.

More complex set-up

Setting up a PC for gaming is something that is a lot more involved than setting up a console. That will put off anyone who is not a real tech-head, especially when it comes to a setup of an online VPN.

Pros and cons of using a console for gaming

Pros:

Easy to use and relatively inexpensive

No need for hardware upgrades

Better for multi-player gaming

Cons:

Lower visual quality

Fewer overall games

Main advantages of console gaming

Ease of use and cost-effectiveness

Manufacturers create them to be simple to set up and use consoles. You can begin gaming pretty much as soon as you get them home, and they are also generally cheaper to buy, which will make them the better pick for more casual gamers.

Hardware does not have to be upgraded

Another factor that makes consoles superior for the average gamer is that console hardware does not go out of date the way that PC hardware will. The latter needs upgrades to match advances in the actual games, but consoles are manufactured with hardware of the necessary standard.

Better for multi-player gaming

Consoles have now largely caught up with PCs for communication during game-play and their lower cost makes it more likely that your friends will have them. That will allow for multi-player gaming which can be more fun than playing on your own.

Main disadvantages of console gaming

Poorer quality visuals

It is impossible to dispute that a really good games PC will have a much higher resolution screen than you will get playing on a console. For games with the very best cutting edge graphics that is definitely a drawback of the latter.

Smaller choice of games

Another reason why playing games on a PC can be best is that it gives players more games to choose from. There are titles that are exclusively for consoles, including Horizon Zero Dawn for Playstation 4, but the overall number of PC-only games dwarfs them.

PC gamers also regularly get earlier access to new titles like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which reached PCs months before it was available for consoles.

Playing games on a PC provides both better overall gaming quality and more games, but the costs can make consoles a smarter choice for all but the most dedicated player.