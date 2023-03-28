Accidents involving large trucks, such as tractor-trailers and big rigs, can result in devastating injuries or even fatalities. Due to their size and weight, truck accidents often lead to severe consequences. In this article, let’s go through the common types of truck accident scenarios, along with the contributing factors.

1. Rear-End Collisions

When one car hits the back of another, it causes a rear-end collision. In cases involving truck accidents, this frequently occurs when a truck driver disregards the need to keep a safe following distance or is unable to stop in time because of excessive speed or hazardous driving conditions. The severity of injuries in rear-end truck accidents can be significant, especially for occupants of the smaller vehicle. Factors contributing to rear-end collisions include driver distraction, fatigue, and mechanical failures, such as brake malfunctions. If you have been in a rear-end truck accident, a Sarasota truck accident lawyer can help you fight your case.

2. Jackknife Accidents

A jackknife accident occurs when a tractor-trailer folds at the point where the cab connects to the trailer, resembling the closing motion of a folding pocket knife. This type of accident usually happens when a truck driver loses control of the vehicle, causing the trailer to swing out and potentially collide with other vehicles on the road. Sudden braking, slippery road conditions, or improper weight distribution in the trailer can contribute to jackknife accidents. These incidents often lead to multi-vehicle pile-ups and severe injuries.

3. Rollover Accidents

Truck rollovers are one of the most dangerous types of truck accidents. When a truck rolls over, its massive size and weight can cause catastrophic damage to other vehicles and roadside structures. Rollover accidents often result from a truck driver losing control of the vehicle, which can be attributed to speeding, taking curves too quickly, sudden swerving, or encountering obstacles on the road. Additionally, poorly loaded cargo or an imbalanced trailer can increase the risk of a rollover accident.

4. Underride Accidents

An underride accident occurs when a smaller vehicle slides under the side or rear of a large truck, resulting in severe damage and often fatal injuries to the passengers of the smaller vehicle. These accidents are particularly dangerous because the truck’s high ground clearance can cause the smaller vehicle’s safety features, such as airbags and crumple zones, to be ineffective. Factors contributing to underride accidents include poor visibility, inadequate underride guards, or sudden braking by the truck driver.

5. Wide-Turn Accidents

Wide-turn accidents, also known as “swinging turn” or “squeeze play” accidents, occur when a truck driver swings the vehicle wide to make a turn, causing the truck to collide with other vehicles or pedestrians in the adjacent lane. These accidents often happen in urban areas where space is limited and traffic is dense. Inadequate driver training, poor visibility, and driver negligence can contribute to wide-turn accidents.

6. Blind Spot Accidents

Large trucks have expansive blind spots, also known as “no-zones,” in which the truck driver cannot see other vehicles. These blind spots are located along the sides, directly in front of, and immediately behind the truck. If a driver is unaware of the presence of a smaller vehicle in these blind spots, they may change lanes or make turns, leading to a collision. Properly adjusting mirrors, using turn signals, and maintaining awareness of surrounding traffic can help reduce the risk of blind spot accidents.