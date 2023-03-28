Fashion is an ever-evolving industry constantly changing and adapting to new trends and technologies. One of the most significant advancements in recent years has been the rise of direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, a new technique that allows for high-quality, custom prints on clothing. And when it comes to DTG printing, PrintLocker is a leading provider, offering the best quality basics to custom t-shirt printing, including AS Colour and Gildan t-shirts. This blog will explore the benefits of DTG printing and why PrintLocker is the ideal choice for all your custom clothing needs.

What are the differences between DTG & Screen Printing?

First, let’s discuss the difference between DTG printing and screen printing. Screen printing has been the traditional, classic, tried-and-true method for custom t-shirt printing for many years. This ancient art technique is also known as silk screening because it was first intended to stencil silk. It involves creating a stencil, or screen, and then transferring ink onto the garment. This process is time-consuming and requires much setup and preparation, making it less practical for small orders.

Additionally, screen printing can be limiting in terms of color and detail, and the final product can feel heavy and stiff due to the thickness of the ink. The fast run times make it a very economical option for bulk orders. However, the labor-intensive setup can make it expensive for small runs.

In contrast, Direct-to-garment printing, or DTG, is a more modern and flexible printing method allowing high-quality prints with exceptional detail and vibrancy. DTG printing prints the design directly onto the garment using a special printer that applies the ink in layers. This allows for precise color matching and excellent detail, and there are no limits to the number of colors used in the design. DTG printing method is specific and produces high-quality results and is the best method for printing small batches and preserving image details. In DTG, the ink is not as deeply soaked into the fabric as with other procedures like screen printing.

Another benefit of DTG printing is its eco-friendliness. Unlike screen printing, which uses large amounts of water and chemicals, DTG printing produces minimal waste and requires less water and energy. PrintLocker takes sustainability seriously and strives to minimize its environmental impact by using eco-friendly inks and implementing sustainable practices throughout its production process.

DTG vs. Screen Printing: Which one is Better?

Both of these printing methods produce high-quality prints. However, each of these has its pros and cons. Their capabilities differ, and choosing the one that works best for your apparel business is up to you.

By using direct-to-garment printing, you can remain confident that your extremely detailed and intricate designs will come out of the printer just as you intended. This method is great for those who want to enter a new market with a low budget.

Creating custom t-shirts with PrintLocker is easy and convenient. Their user-friendly online platform allows you to upload your artwork or create custom designs using their library of graphics and fonts. Once you have completed your plan, you can preview it on your chosen clothing item and adjust it as needed. Then, simply place your order and wait for your custom clothing.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, DTG printing offers many benefits for custom clothing printing, including high-quality prints, eco-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. PrintLocker is a leading provider of DTG printing services, with a wide range of clothing options, exceptional customer service, and competitive pricing. Whether you are creating custom clothing for your business, organization, or personal use, PrintLocker has all the expertise and resources to bring your vision to life.