What’s the No. 1 feel-good song of all time? “Dancing Queen” by ABBA? “Sun Is Shining” by Bob Marley? Close. They were among the “10 happiest songs” according to “neuroscience,” as reported by Inc. Magazine in an article in 2020.

Also on that same list was the Beach Boys’ 1966 hit “Good Vibrations.” It went on to grab first place.

The Science of Songs That Make Us Feel Good

What ingredients go into a song that makes us feel good? That question has guided research by scientists like music psychologist Dr. Michael Bonshor, who found that contagiously happy songs tend to share certain traits in common. Dr. Bonshor added all these elements up to create a “scientific formula” of sorts for the ideal feel-good song.

The Scientific Formula for Feel-Good Songs

Dr. Bonshor’s formula for a feel-good song contains some elements, (7th chords, four beats in every bar, etc.), which may be technically difficult for a lay audience to understand. Other elements, though, are more straightforward….

A Strong Beat – The song will have a strong beat, so that listeners want to dance to it.

The song will have a strong beat, so that listeners want to dance to it. A Simple, Fast, and Repetitive Rhythm – The rhythm of the song will be easy enough to sing and dance to. It should also be at an appropriately fast pace: “137 beats per minute,” according to Dr. Bonshor and his team.

– The rhythm of the song will be easy enough to sing and dance to. It should also be at an appropriately fast pace: “137 beats per minute,” according to Dr. Bonshor and his team. A Major Key – The song will be in a major key. Generally, minor key music tends to be heard as sad, whereas major-key music is associated with more positive emotions.

– The song will be in a major key. Generally, minor key music tends to be heard as sad, whereas major-key music is associated with more positive emotions. A Short Intro and “Verse – Chorus-Verse-Chorus” Structure – The anatomy of a song can also modulate its emotional effects. Like a strong beat and basic, repetitive rhythm, a simple verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure may be easier for listeners to follow and invites their participation. Similarly, a short intro grabs listeners’ attention and pulls them in.

– – The anatomy of a song can also modulate its emotional effects. Like a strong beat and basic, repetitive rhythm, a simple verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure may be easier for listeners to follow and invites their participation. Similarly, a short intro grabs listeners’ attention and pulls them in. High Riffs and High Volume – High tones demand the use of certain instruments, such as trumpets and electric guitars. In the case of trumpets and electric guitars, they’re also able to deliver the high volume that is another element of feel-good songs.

High tones demand the use of certain instruments, such as trumpets and electric guitars. In the case of trumpets and electric guitars, they’re also able to deliver the high volume that is another element of feel-good songs. The Right Genre – Sorry, classical music enthusiasts: Vivaldi may be worth listening to for all “Four Seasons,” but to maximize the “feel-good” benefits of music, pop, rock, or dance are your best bet.

On a checklist with these and other feel-good elements, the song “Good Vibrations” got a perfect score.

How Music Boosts Mood and Mental Health and How to Maximize These Benefits

This latest research vindicates other findings into how music and music therapy can improve mood, relieve stress, and even reduce certain mental health symptoms. For example, music therapy in combination with mainline treatments was more effective at relieving symptoms of depression and anxiety. Elsewhere in the literature, music has proven beneficial for focus and concentration—even for positively impacting behaviors.

A recent poll in Great Britain revealed that most people—approximately 70 percent—say music has a significant impact on their mood. One-third of respondents said they regularly listen to music to improve their mood.

Maybe feeling better really can be as simple as listening to a catchy song that puts a smile on one’s face.